Imam knocked back on interfaith efforts
(CNS): A Toronto-based imam from the Ahmadiyya Community, a sect of Islam dedicated to peace and interfaith cooperation, offered to explain Islam over a coffee to anyone in Cayman interested in understanding why the vast majority of the world’s Muslims are not terrorists. But Aizaz Khan received a less than warm welcome by local Christians during his short visit. Khan arrived on vacation a few weeks ago and offered to answer any questions anyone had about Islam. Hoping to meet with local Christian leaders to begin building bridges, he instead was met with insults and derision.
Khan arrived at a time when some people are ratcheting up anti-Islamic rhetoric because Cayman’s new governor, Anwar Bokth Choudhury, who will take over from Helen Kilpatrick next March, is Muslim. A campaign has been started by local activist Kerry Tibbetts to have the new governor replaced. She has said the FCO is being insensitive appointing a non-Christian to the job. CNS also understands that another group of local people has also written to the FCO expressing their dissatisfaction about Choudhury’s appointment.
With opposition to people of other faiths taking on the top job, Khan’s visit came at an interesting time. But he said that his offer to discuss the issue of religion, and Islam in particular, was largely rejected by the local Christian community. He found younger people and some less conservative Christians, as well as those from the Filipino Christian community, were in some cases happy to engage. Khan said he was really grateful to those people who were willing to embrace his offer and ask lots of questions over coffee.
But being called “scum” by some Christians surprised him, he said, as he was just offering to talk and nothing more.
CNS contacted a number of local Christian leaders but none of them would speak on the record about the idea of interfaith communication, with some being hostile about the notion and others dismissing it as something that Cayman did not need.
Cayman has a very small Islamic community and most practising Muslims remain very much under the radar. There is no mosque or any other non-Christian place of worship, other than the Jewish temple on Cayman Brac, and most people practising faiths outside of Christianity meet for worship in private homes or sometime hire function rooms. Although the preamble to the Cayman Islands Constitution 2009 describes the country as Christian, the Bill of Rights protects all religions.
Category: Community, Local News
Cayman kind! How disgusting, what away to treat a visitor. So many so called Christian’s in Cayman, but will molest kids, beat their wives, steal, etc etc. How dare you call him scum. Sick
6
5
I contacted him early on, and was willing to sit & chat objectively over coffee..
Not even a reply to me!
4
2
Islam is one of the worst ideas. I understand you want to talk about your religion, however, they’re some of us who don’t respect supernatural beliefs.
9
9
How interesting, that’s what they think of Christian beliefs. Might be an idea to sit down and discuss…oh.
0
0
Are you sure he wasn’t here to give Dawah and try and convert ‘unbelievers’ through his appeal to coffee and talk. That is how they usually roll.
9
8
The big question not being addressed is why the Cayman Islands have suddenly been targetted by Mr Khan’s organisation. There’s never been any problem with the resident Muslim minority and the financial sector has made, and is still making, $millions from transactions involving funds from Islamic sources. So who’s stirring the pot here?
Hopefully, the RCIPS, Immigration and the various security services based here kept a close watch on his visit.
13
6
judging by the response he got I think it’s obvious there is a problem….
1
1
You don’t have to wonder, he came to save us all, Muslim included, but he did not tolerate hate, and went sround preaching the good news and converting all to Christianity. Christians- Christ followers. We are not perfect but some of us are trying everyday to be better than we were yesterday.
2
3
I do not condone anyone calling another scum but we don’t even know if that really happened or whether it was from Christians. If Christians decided not to converse with him that is their prerogative. If any of you believe he was just here to chit chat you are very must mistaken. He has an agenda, if only to build a Muslim community. We do not need another religion springing up here.However I am glad that he was not welcomed with open arms. I would have conversed with him if I had happened to run into him because I do know something about their beliefs and what they teach as well as the ways they try to come accross. We really do not need him coming to enlightened us about his faith, most of us do not really care about his faith. Perhaps he should have gone to visit some of his oppressed brothers and sisters in the Middle East who are terrorizing so many parts of the world with their hatred and warped religion. Why does he think we need to know about his religion. Canada is a huge country, perhaps he should continue doing his missionary works there and leave us alone. Be aware of wolves in sheep clothing. Concerning the next governor, we will be hospitable to him but he must understand real early that he cannot meddle in our religion and we won’t meddle in his.
9
4
Thank you! Sorry muslims but you’re not wanted here…. the few who are here can enjoy their peace but we not adding anymore!
6
5
His intentions may be good but it comes across as arrogant as essentially he can only speak about how he views Islam and not how the entire Muslim population views Islam and identifies themselves with it.
What turns me off Islam is that in my experiences Muslim expect respect and acceptance from individuals affiliated with other religions, yet they are not prepared to extend that same respect and acceptance the other way.
Simple example – it is to be accepted that a Muslim living in a Western European country is wearing a Niqab, Burqa, Abaya etc, but it is not accepted when a tourist visiting a Muslim predominant country wears shorts! It is a totally hypocritical view and the playing fields are not leveled. There are too many of such examples.
15
2
Did he leave yet? I would love to talk to him. I have a lot of questions.
Who are the true Muslims?
I think the peaceful Muslims are losing the battle against radical Muslims.
Religion of peace? Or pieces?
Muslims follow Mohammed, right?
Mohammed said a lot of peaceful things at the beginning but then he turn into a killing machine.
Does Mohammed and Islam suffer from spit personality?
Mohammed beheaded 800 Jews in one city alone, raped and solved the women into slavery. He lied a lot to get his way (making false peace treaties). He married a child and got her pregnant. He even married his son-in-laws wife.
Should Muslims follow his life?
If so then ISIS doing exactly what Mohammed preached.
Just like the Bible say to Christians “examine yourself to see if we are walking in faith”.
Muslims please understand the Quran.
9
0
Some interesting comments on here. Just want to point a few things out for readers. Disclaimer – I’m not muslim.
Point 1 – This article opened with “A Toronto-based man”. Given the Canadien tourist market is your 3rd highest, with the European market dwindling fast, actions like these carry with them significant ripple effects. This is a jurisdiction with very liberal immigration policies, and more tolerant towards diversity than many (if not all) jurisdictions. It is one thing to constantly bash your local expat population, it is another matter entirely to bash your tourism population. Cuban tourist #s are growing rapidly, Cayman’s are not. Stunts like these cost you millions in P.R. campaigns to undo, and if this gentleman’s stories were to get into certain groups, Cayman will not be able to undo that damage.
Point 2 – No question, certain Islamic jurisdictions have what appear to be archaic policies towards gender relations. But for those trying to use Cayman or any Western country as a beacon of progress, I would suggest you don’t. Just as common as it is to see women being physically acosted by men in those jurisdictions, so to is it as common to see women physically acost men in the West. It is so prevalent that mainstream TV actively makes comedy of this. Your courts routinely incarcerate men with 60% longer sentences for same crimes. Your boys systematically underperform female peers across all levels of education. Women represent 80% of consumer spending (see that massive dump in the middle of 7-mile – that’s a result of consumer spending). And the list can go on and on. Unfortunately some radical feminist, will probably respond to this post with false narrative drivel, but to all other that have some ounce of common sense, please get off your high horse about Western gender equality, It is a total crock of sh*t. The West is not better than Islam, we just choose to f*ck over a different gender.
3
3
Sunbathing in Burkas. Funny thought but it does happen.
1
0
Is he gone already? I would like to speak with him. I have a lote of questions.
1. Who are the tru Muslims. Muhammed preach some good things but he also did a lot of bad things. He did behead 800 Jews and raped women and sold them in to slavery. He married a child and got her pregnant at age 12, i think. He even married his son-in-law’s wife. Should the Muslim follow his example of how to live life?
I have so many other questions.
Islam teachs that good people go to heaven? ISIS are the true Muslims because they are doing what Muhammed taught?
The peaceful Muslims are losing the battle against the radical Muslims.
3
1
Some people seams to believe that Google has all the information on everyone and everything , you’re wrong Google don’t get it until it becomes publicly known .
1
0
seems like they looking an easy way into the island to create HAVOK
5
4