Imam knocked back on interfaith efforts
(CNS): A Toronto-based imam from the Ahmadiyya Community, a sect of Islam dedicated to peace and interfaith cooperation, offered to explain Islam over a coffee to anyone in Cayman interested in understanding why the vast majority of the world’s Muslims are not terrorists. But Aizaz Khan received a less than warm welcome by local Christians during his short visit. Khan arrived on vacation a few weeks ago and offered to answer any questions anyone had about Islam. Hoping to meet with local Christian leaders to begin building bridges, he instead was met with insults and derision.
Khan arrived at a time when some people are ratcheting up anti-Islamic rhetoric because Cayman’s new governor, Anwar Bokth Choudhury, who will take over from Helen Kilpatrick next March, is Muslim. A campaign has been started by local activist Kerry Tibbetts to have the new governor replaced. She has said the FCO is being insensitive appointing a non-Christian to the job. CNS also understands that another group of local people has also written to the FCO expressing their dissatisfaction about Choudhury’s appointment.
With opposition to people of other faiths taking on the top job, Khan’s visit came an an interesting time. But he said that his offer to discuss the issue of religion, and Islam in particular, was largely rejected by the local Christian community. He found younger people and some less conservative Christians, as well as those from the Filipino Christian community, were in some cases happy to engage. Khan said he was really grateful to those people who were willing to embrace his offer and ask lots of questions over coffee.
But being called “scum” by some Christians surprised him, he said, as he was just offering to talk and nothing more.
CNS contacted a number of local Christian leaders but none of them would speak on the record about the idea of interfaith communication, with some being hostile about the notion and others dismissing it as something that Cayman did not need.
Cayman has a very small Islamic community and most practising Muslims remain very much under the radar. There is no mosque or any other non-Christian place of worship, other than the Jewish temple on Cayman Brac, and most people practising faiths outside of Christianity meet for worship in private homes or sometime hire function rooms. Although the preamble to the Cayman Islands Constitution 2009 describes the country as Christian, the Bill of Rights protects all religions.
Life as an Atheist is wonderful!
It’s disgusting to hear that someone would have to use vile words to decline an invitation. Sad. Though…discourage we must, from all religious “missionaries”. If you could inoculate your kids from the religion (unfortunately we can’t download “Norton Anti-Religion software”) they truly will have a mind free of the poisonous malware known as religion.
Again, I couldn’t be so rude to a stranger… But fortunately, (“yes fortunately”) I can always count on my christian friends to be.
What distances people from Islam is the way people like Mr Khan try to promote their religion while failing to acknowledge the fact that in recent years it has become the most dangerous, most destructive force on this planet. I suspect many people (including myself and I’m an athiest) regard any organisation trying to preach a combination of Islam and peace with extreme suspicion.
I’ve lived and worked in two Islamic countries and one of the major problems with the religion is that it’s so repressive. If you break even the simplest of the rules you fall foul of the Fifteen Judgments of Allah, which read like something out of the Dark Ages. Make no mistake about it the majority of Muslims live their lives in fear, not joyous enlightment.
Let us go back to our old values.
From Jamaica Observer:
“The output from schools creates society. Students have so many rights these days that you wonder what is wrong. People in the 40, 50, 60 age groups came up in the old school system and have a better sense of what’s right and wrong. Now that that is removed, everyone is doing their thing because they have rights; and then you have these demands being placed on youngsters and the outcomes are unfortunate, as is this case.”
Can some please tell me which Christians call Mr. Imam “sum” and does he believe that God would enlighten this in any religion. We are always an open country until you take away our way of life. I do wish to see Cayman giving in the change again. We are already fighting for our people and now it seems the rights of our own country. God Help us and our children to come.
There are countries that do not allow Muslims entry. They are the ones that are aware of the Muslim intentions to take control of the world.
I would like to speak to this man to learn more about the “Ahmad “and all the information connected to this title!
How is this news? Zzzzzzzz
So sad for less than worldly (hardly travelled or lived in other country’s Caymanians) like small islander Tibbetts to discount an obviously well qualified man for what Cayman needs at this time on the basis of his faith. Seriously doubt he will be an activist for religion with his job.
Should have given him Status and let him stay. Our cricket team needs all the help it can get.
Ah yes, we only needs them persecuted groping Christians here as it’s a cultural thing.
no wonder the world is in such a mess!! while I am not happy about having a Governor who is Muslim it is certainly not Christian to call this gentleman, or anyone else ‘scum’. We are all the creation of Almighty God and made in His image.
The UK itself is deemed to be a Christian nation with the Queen as Head of the Church of England and Head of State. It is very unfortunate that the powers that be in the UK have made the choice to send a Muslim to govern what is for the most part a Christian country.
Who is more Christ like, the one holding out a hand of friendship or the one spitting on the hand? Makes me ashamed.
It sad that country lead by women as Kerry she ex criminal spend in jail 10 years …talk don’t hurt no one learn about Islam and true Muslim not going hurt no one …sad people follow and still lessen to such criminal women as Kerry
CaymanKind. We are our own type of Christian. We gamble, fornicate, drink, smoke, cuss, steal, cheat, you name it and we’ve done it. But it’s all good as long as we show up to Church on Sunday. Look here, we are a Christian nation, and we don’t need any dirty muslins ’round ya. Got it? Good …and we hate the gays too.
I disagree with folks not being nice to him but how do you know they were only Christians? Seems to be a generalization. I’m non-religious gay male and have many Christian and non-Christian friends but the idea of growing the Muslim religion here together with their beliefs in Sharia law seriously concerns me. It is a well known fact that that under Sharia law they kill gays because of their sexual orientation, women are treated as subhumans and it is legal for them to behead people as a form of punishment. . It is also a known fact that they believe that Sharia Law supersedes the laws of any country that they reside.
My question is why now? What is the purpose of entering a predominantly Christian culture community to try to sway their people to the Muslim faith?
I was happy that our present governor was promoting LGBTQ rights and was hoping based on that the new governor would be gay.
It also scares me that with all that is going on across the world with ISIS which is predominantly Muslim has sleeper cells all over the world. Cayman has been our little safe haven and with over 100 different nationalities here it will be very easy for them to assimilate here. It scares me now that we could be starting something that we may regret in a very short time.
It’s about Time Cayman wake up and smell the roses. Why is it just a local activist and small amoiunt of christians protesting the new governor’ faith , what about the government , opposition , people of the Cayman Islands ?
problems is we font know who genuine or who is extremists? once enshrined…who knows….😣
Poor guy things is all Abrahamic religions are nearly the same as each other why does this small group of islands need to be so hostile… a real shame and I hope the gentleman doesn’t assume everyone here is twisted and plain rude.
Correction: there is a non-Christian place of worship on Cayman Brac; a lovely temple.
If these people want to be apart of any society they need to assimilate. Quit telling your wife how to dress, think, act. Women are treated like lower class citizens.
If only people was as passionate about the social and intellectual advancement of our society as they are about their imaginary friends in the sky.
Mr. Eden, another threat ?
Or maybe a partner in the war against gays ? They kill them you know ?
By the way, the governor should be a non- religious person in order to be objective.
Anybody that knows a bit of the world’s history, knows that any form of superstition is a threat to humanity.
Treat your fellow human as you would like to be treated, and the world would be a better place.
I’m a Christian and I dislike the way other so called christians have treated this gentleman.
Love is what conquers all things and showing discord and disdain is terrible. It will not solve the divide.
Shame on you that treated him so poorly
CNS you are trying to make a story here. Mr Khan is speaking to the choir that’s why my brothers and sisters didn’t come out to meet him.
Secondly no one can take a convicted criminal seriously.
Thirdly as my many Muslim friends will tell you there is a mosque in Cayman. And lastly it would be remiss of me not to say that they should stay off the Appleton VX which, I suspect coming full circle, is probably the main reason for the Iman’s visit.
Kerry, how do you KNOW that our previous governors were Christian? Just because persons may visit a christian church on occasional does not make that person a christian. Just ask Mac. For all you know some past governor could have been a total non-believer but attended the occasional service because it was expected with the job. Get off your high horse and do something that really benefits our community. LIke push your persons to get as much education as they can take. How about focus on young ladies to see if you can get some to believe that “bad” boys do not make good father material. And so on. Who are you to say which “heavenly” being is best to believed in?
It is quite telling that none of the “christian” leaders would talk with this man.
KT needs to shut the hell up, she thinks she speaks for all Caymanians, she doesn’t, she is the most hateful, racist person her FB page in part of the problem hating expats on this island.
To me she’s an ex criminal, and that is it!
Regarding this person coming to Cayman, not all Muslims are ISIS members, and being a loving Christian Isla d we should except everyones faith.
Cayman kind or another cultural misunderstanding…..??????
Kerry Tibbetts doesn’t speak for me.
Does this come as a surprise to anyone? The only proof of the koran is Muhammad and the only proof of Muhammad is the koran a circular reference. Muhammad thought it good to brag about marrying a young girl and the sex he had with her, a pedophile. A large percentage of his followers believe infidels should be beheaded and this is still practiced today. Islam is not compatible with Western standards and culture. I have engaged several Imams over the last 20 years and not one has convinced me of anything less when cornered with difficult questions they resort to inshallah or other such foolish answers. Many muslim countries forbid you even to question Islam.
Ah, Caymankind, good loving Christian souls, sharing the gospel of love thy fellow man..you do understand this is precisely how terrorists get started? When no one will talk to them or listen to them, and abuse them? Shame on you Cayman, shame.
London ain’t doing so well with a Muslim mayor. Just sayin’.
When will people realize that the best religion is no religion? They are more trouble than they are worth. Just have morals and be a decent human being.
Kerry Tibbetts , I agree that there should be some concerns about the new Governor and Mr Khan visit . But we should be careful and learn more of what is happening in some of those Mosques around the world , I don’t know if the Cayman islands are ready for another Religion to be established in the Islands .
I agree that the new Governor resume and past life should be very carefully scrutinized .
Personally, I will consult with Google if I wish to learn more about Islam or any other topic for that matter.
Don’t take this personally, nor am I a professing and defending super-Christian, but it is my opinion that one of the greatest problems facing the world right now is the stubborn refusal of groups / countries / faiths / religions / ideologies, etc to stay da’ rass out of other people’s affairs.
(That applies to all sides and in all directions.)
In this instance, a “country’s religion” isn’t shit but the leftover fallout of its footprint of wars, genocide, politics, trade, establishment marriage / union, enslavement, colonisation, power plays, corruption … and a host of other fallible, earthly motivators.
Unfortunately 99% of faithful people fail to realise and sincerely believe they are what they are by some type of divine intervention.
“Do onto others as you would have them do onto you.”
End of story. No coffee required.
Hmmmmm.
Why would I want to engage in interfaith communication? Its hard enough to get up for church. I’m sorry if anyone was rude, but I don’t see why he thinks people ought to come chat with him. Frankly, there are a lot more issues with Islam than terrorism and support of terrorism–women’s rights come to mind.
Not all religions are the same. Some are an even bigger crock than others……
caymanians….the worst thing about cayman.
This is a racist statment.
SMH.
I see no Christian love or charity displayed by Caymanians in this story. One can only wonder what Jesus would have done in such a situation?
