Illegal Jamaican rounded up in joint operation

(CNS): Immigration, customs and police were all involved in a George Town drug bust, Friday, in which one Jamaican man, said to be in Cayman illegally, was rounded up and arrested for possession of ganja. Officials described the arrest as a “successful joint tactical operation” that took place in the early afternoon after immigration officers learned that illegal people were residing and concealing drugs in the Windsor Park area. They contacted customs and the police, including the firearms unit, to assist in the bust. Within two hours, the joint operation was developed and conducted by all three agencies.

Search warrants were executed during the joint operation, which led to the recovery of several packages of marijuana concealed in various locations and the arrest of one Jamaican national on suspicion of illegal landing and possession of marijuana.

“I would like to thank the HM Customs and RCIPS officers for their commitment to this operation, which ultimately has made the community safer both through the removal of these drugs and the arrest of the individual,” said Garfield Wong, the deputy chief immigration officer for enforcement. “It is important that Cayman Islands law enforcement agencies continue to work together and share intelligence to disrupt and dismantle crime.”

Anyone with information about immigration-related offences are urged to contact the confidential information hotline at 1-800-LegalIm (1-800-534-2546) or email [email protected]

