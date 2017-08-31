ICO analyst admits headbutting cop car

(CNS): Cory Martinson, a senior appeals and policy analyst at the Information Commissioner’s Office, has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and causing damage to a police car after a drunken night last December at the Seven Mile Public Beach. The government official was said to have cursed at police and headbutted the vehicle after he was arrested, causing around $580 worth of damage.

Martinson was bailed to return to court in October to deal with two further outstanding charges of disorderly conduct and resisting a police officer.

The Canadian national has not been placed on required leave since he was charged but he was demoted from his position as acting deputy commissioner when Acting Commissioner Jan Liebaers learned of Martinson’s charges, the ICO has confirmed.

However, Liebaers said he was not making any further comment until the court cases were all resolved and the sentencing for the conviction dealt with.

