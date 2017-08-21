Harvey remnants could block eclipse

(CNS): An increase in cloudy weather across the Cayman area, Monday, may put a dampener on the partial eclipse which is due to begin around noon today. While Tropical Storm Harvey has dissipated and no longer poses a threat, its remnants may obscure the much-anticipated celestial event. However, if it is still visible, around 55 percent of the sun will be blocked out in Cayman, as the moon’s shadow passes across it. Bill Hrudey, from UCCI’s observatory, along with the Cayman Islands Astronomical Society are armed with telescopes and special glasses to enable people to see it safely.

Staring directly at the sun is dangerous and people are urged to use the special glasses or a pin-hole box to view the event if the clouds move enough to enable the partial eclipse to be visible. While North America will be experiencing a total eclipse, the partial eclipse in Cayman, still a rare event, will last around three hours with the peak happening about 2pm.

