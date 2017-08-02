Gunman comes clean over firearm

(CNS): Kevin Bowen (34) from George Town pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of an unlicensed firearm, just before his trial was about to get under way. As a result of his courthouse door admission to possessing an illegal shotgun and issues relating to the crown’s evidence, Bowen dodged charges of GBH and attempted murder over allegations he shot and wounded a man in the Rock Hole area of George Town last August. A jury had been selected to hear the case against Bowen, who had originally denied all the accusations following his arrest several days after a shooting in Gresscott Lane.

But following legal arguments and discussions with the judge about the likely term he would serve, the local man admitted the illegal possession of the shotgun and the crown offered no evidence against Bowen regarding the attempted murder or GBH charges relating to the victim.

The charges had related to a local man who was shot in the early hours of 7 August. When police arrived on the scene to follow up on the shooting report, the victim had already been taken to hospital. Although the victim did not receive life-threatening injuries he was said to have been badly wounded from several gunshots and was treated overseas. But it is understood that the victim was unable to identify his attacker.

The case against Bowen was adjourned after the jury were dismissed. He was remanded back into custody until his sentencing, which will not take place until 1 November.

Category: Crime