Government calls on older folks to join council

(CNS): The community affairs ministry has extended the deadline for applicants to its Council of Older Persons as it appears to be struggling to find enough people willing to sign on to help oversee policies and recently implemented legislation. Despite the public demand for laws and policies to look out for the specific interests of older members of the community, who are increasing in number as a percentage of the overall population, it seems there is a shortage of people willing to serve.

The deadline has now been extended to Friday, 11 August for people to submit resumes for membership of the council. Officials said that interested parties must be active, have a proven track record in advocating for older persons locally and be able to attend the council’s monthly meetings. There are six vacancies for district members and remuneration will be available for those serving a four-year term.

The council was created under the new Older Persons Law as a vocal advocate in advancing the well-being of older people, said Deborah Webb-Sibblies, the acting director of the government’s policy co-ordination unit and the chair of the policy implementation planning task force.

“The council is mandated to do whatever is necessary to ensure that services and programmes are in place to meet the needs of older persons as identified in the implementation action plan,” Webb-Sibblies said. “This plan will be used to implement the policy and to monitor the success of older persons’ services and programmes.”

Potential members must send an outline of their advocacy of and work experience with older people including board memberships and voluntary work. The submission should also include name, date of birth, address, contact details and why applicants wish to be considered for appointment onto the council.

Applicants can email Deborah Webb-Sibblies with their information or hand deliver it to the Government Administration Building’s reception: c/o Council of Older Persons, Deborah Webb-Sibblies, Cabinet Office, Government Administration Building, 133 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman, KY1-9000.

