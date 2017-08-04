Government calls on older folks to join council
(CNS): The community affairs ministry has extended the deadline for applicants to its Council of Older Persons as it appears to be struggling to find enough people willing to sign on to help oversee policies and recently implemented legislation. Despite the public demand for laws and policies to look out for the specific interests of older members of the community, who are increasing in number as a percentage of the overall population, it seems there is a shortage of people willing to serve.
The deadline has now been extended to Friday, 11 August for people to submit resumes for membership of the council. Officials said that interested parties must be active, have a proven track record in advocating for older persons locally and be able to attend the council’s monthly meetings. There are six vacancies for district members and remuneration will be available for those serving a four-year term.
The council was created under the new Older Persons Law as a vocal advocate in advancing the well-being of older people, said Deborah Webb-Sibblies, the acting director of the government’s policy co-ordination unit and the chair of the policy implementation planning task force.
“The council is mandated to do whatever is necessary to ensure that services and programmes are in place to meet the needs of older persons as identified in the implementation action plan,” Webb-Sibblies said. “This plan will be used to implement the policy and to monitor the success of older persons’ services and programmes.”
Potential members must send an outline of their advocacy of and work experience with older people including board memberships and voluntary work. The submission should also include name, date of birth, address, contact details and why applicants wish to be considered for appointment onto the council.
Applicants can email Deborah Webb-Sibblies with their information or hand deliver it to the Government Administration Building’s reception: c/o Council of Older Persons, Deborah Webb-Sibblies, Cabinet Office, Government Administration Building, 133 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman, KY1-9000.
Category: Community, Local News
Do most elderly people have resumes? (This is a serious question.)
7.42 you are so right, and I am a Caymanian old school.
The councils need to have a representative from every age-group of the electorate.
Presume this is a Caymanian thing? Expats not welcome?
Of course expats not part of this, bobo. The yacht club/vista Del Mar/ Million dollar home ones don’t need any help as they got money coming out their ears. And the others, if they haven’t provided for themselves should go back to Jamaica.
Where is your humanity once helpers become one of you its your duty to care them when they get too old
what an asinine response (7.02). They are asking for help from capable people to sit on the Council. Had you read the very first few lines you should have deducted that. There are lots of expats that over the years have put in a lot of time, money and energy to help the community in all kinds of ways. Stop basking expats in general and try to get Caymanans to take responsibility for their own families. If that was so there would not be a need for a Council.
Now ain’t dat de truth Frangipani!!
