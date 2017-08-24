Foots’ art faces more vandalism

(CNS): Controversial artwork on Cayman Brac by resident artist Ronald “Foots” Kynes, which is displayed on property he owns on South Side Road, was vandalized yesterday for the second time this month. Police said that this time sculptures were severely damaged and appear to have been struck with a blunt instrument. “For people in the community to express their dissatisfaction this way is wrong,” said Inspector Tahal, the area commander for the Sister Islands.

“These incidents are being fully investigated. I am asking Brackers not to take matters into their own hands; to do so compromises the peaceful atmosphere of our island,” he added.

The police were called to Foots’ yard on Wednesday afternoon, where they photographed the damage and opened an investigation.

The latest assault on the local artist’s work comes against the backdrop of a petition that has been circulating on social media this week aimed at getting the work taken down and an escalating feud between the artist and his neighbours.

The petition currently has over 170 signatures and is calling for the police and governor to “ensure that there is adequate legislation and enforcement thereof, to protect the privacy, rights, reputations, and freedoms of everyone in our community, especially children, from obscene and offensive ‘public expressions’ that intentionally threaten Public Morality and Public Order, and are in breach of the Penal Code”.

The petition does not mention Foots by name or his work but give his home location, stating that they want “an end to the many years of abusive and offensive public outdoor ‘expressions’ that have been allowed” and cite the block and parcel number, because they say his work is visible.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Cayman Brac Police Station on 948-0331. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

