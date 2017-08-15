Email scam cites immigration to lure victims

(CNS): Government officials have issued a warning regarding an email being sent to immigration customers in which scammers are posing as the local Department of Immigration to suck people into a phishing effort. Officials warned those who receive the email not to open the link, as it will harm computers and networks.

The email being sent by ‘Royal Cayman Immigration’ includes a fake address ([email protected] ) and claims to be about changes to immigration policy.

Immigration stated that if the department was to implement any new laws, regulations and/or policies they will be posted to the official website.

