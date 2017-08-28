Ebanks acquitted over gun, real owner went free

(CNS): It took a jury just over two hours on Friday to find Jay Calvert Ebanks (23) not guilty of possessing a loaded unlicensed .38 Smith & Wesson revolver that was found in a toilet cistern at his home. Ebanks had indicated to police when first arrested that he would take responsibility for it but during the trial the jury heard that the weapon belonged to another man whom the authorities had deported before DNA test results were returned that linked him to the weapon.

When his home in Savannah was raided by police, Ebanks was there with his mother, Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Jeanine Lewis, as well as his younger brother, his girlfriend and a man called Antonio Bullard, an illegally landed Jamaican national.

After the handgun was found in the toilet off Lewis’ bedroom the police arrest all five occupants of the house. During his interview Ebanks said the gun had something to do with Bullard and himself but nothing to do with anyone else. Bullard was charged with illegal landing and deported before DNA results from the gun were completed, which the judge described as an “extraordinary error” by the local authorities as the tests showed only Bullard’s DNA was on the weapon.

When he gave evidence in court, Ebanks said that he had learned of the gun the morning of the raid and had accepted responsibility for it because he wanted the police to release his mother, brother and girlfriend. Given that the gun had been hidden by Bullard in his mother’s bathroom, Ebanks, who made it very clear that he had a very good relationship with her, was desperate to ensure she would not be in trouble.

Although he was aware the gun was Bullard’s, he said that during his police interview he had only hinted at that to the police as he was afraid to give Bullard away, but he was trying to point the police in the right direction. During the bust another 10 rounds of .40 ammunition were also found in Ebanks’ bedroom, along with a quantity of ganja, and he told the court he wanted to “take the rap” for everything to get his family and girlfriend free.

However, even though police had taken DNA samples from all of the occupants at the house when the gun was found, in what appears to have been a lack of communication between departments, immigration deported Bullard after he was convicted in Summary Court for being in Cayman illegally just a few weeks after the raid.

“I think everybody would have to agree that this was an extraordinary error,” Justice Charles Quin told the jury, as he summed up the case at the end of the trial. “It was a classic case of the left hand not knowing what the right hand was doing.”

The jury did not accept that Ebanks also had control of the revolver and found him not guilty. He has already pleaded guilty to possessing the ammunition, which he claims to have found while out walking his dog, and he remains on remand at HMP Northward. He is expected to be sentenced in connection with that conviction in September.

Meanwhile, his mother is also facing charges in Summary Court and has been on required leave from her senior immigration job since the arrest. She faces allegations of permitting a premises to be used for consumption of a controlled drug and knowingly assisting a person to land in the Cayman Islands in connection with Bullard.

She has pleaded not guilty to both charges and is expected to be tried in November.

