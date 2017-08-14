Drivers avoid serious injury in three-car pile-up

(CNS): An undisclosed number of people avoided major injuries during a three-car pile-up Sunday night, 13 August, at the Lawrence Blvd stoplight during which a truck flipped over. Police, who were called to the smash around 9pm along with other emergency personnel, said that a white Toyota Trueno appeared to have collided with the rear of a Dodge truck and the front door of a Kia car that was headed in the opposite direction. The truck flipped over into the middle of the roadway.

A spokesperson for the RCIPS did not detail how many people were in the vehicles but said two of those involved in the accidents reported just minor injuries and were transported to hospital and treated. The roadway was closed while police carried out investigations, but was later cleared just after 11:30pm.

Meanwhile, on Eastern Avenue a 35-year-old man from George Town was arrested for driving under the influence and resisting arrest after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection with Godfrey Nixon Way in the early hours of the morning. The man was driving a Kia Sportage SUV which crashed into an Audi A4 car, badly damaging both vehicles.

Both crashes are still under police investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News