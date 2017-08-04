Driver gets lengthy term for fatal smash

(CNS): Conroy Nairne (33) has received a long prison sentence for causing death by dangerous driving after Justice Marlene Carter handed down a six-year jail term Friday. The George Town man was doing 127 mph behind the wheel of a black Audi when the car crashed and burst into flames on West Bay Road in September 2015. His girlfriend, Jessie Perry (21), received severe burns and died around a week after the smash in which Nairne was also injured.

The judge said this was one of the most serious cases of causing death by dangerous driving because of the excessive speed that Nairne was travelling before the collision. She said Nairne had shown a “flagrant disregard” for road safety as she arrived at an eight-year term for the offence, discounting the full jail time by just 25% for his guilty plea.

The judge said that Nairne, before he was charged, had at first claimed he was travelling at the speed limit and faulty breaks rather than his excessive speed caused the crash, which she said would mean he should not receive the maximum 33% discount available for his admission.

She also ordered that Nairne be banned from driving for five years after he is released from prison.

Despite the death of Perry, Nairne, who has no previous convictions of any kind, has remained extremely close to her family and many of them, along with his own relatives, were in court to hear the judge’s sentencing. The six-year term clearly came as a shock to them as they had appealed to the judge for leniency as he has been the breadwinner for Perry’s child since her death.

Nicholas Dixey, Nairne’s defence attorney, confirmed that he would be appealing the sentence as he believed the court had double counted the aggravating factors in the case to arrive at such a lengthy term.

There have been some widely different sentences coming from the courts in recent times regarding road deaths. This is partially down to decisions by the director of public prosecutions’ office to charge drivers who have caused another person’s death with careless, rather than dangerous, driving, which has a lower sentencing tariff. But it appears other factors are also influencing the courts, leading to very different sentences for sometimes very similar cases.

Former immigration officer Nicholas Tibbetts, who caused the death of Donnie Ray Connor by careless driving in a hit-and-run collision on the Linford Pierson Highway, served only a matter of weeks in jail last year, even though he was originally charged with manslaughter. Then Donovan Kellyman, who admitted causing the death of Marcia Donaldson just a few days after Tibbetts killed Connor, but who did not leave the scene, is currently serving a two-year term because he admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

Judges have stated that each case of death or injury on the roads has to be considered on its own merits. But the discrepancies in sentences are becoming increasingly difficult for the public to understand when legal technicalities and other less clear issues seem to have led to vastly different punishments for those responsible for killing other road users.

