Driver arrested after smash over ‘impairment’

(CNS): A 31-year-old man from George Town who lost control of his car on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, flipping it several times, escaped injury but was arrested for driving while impaired. The police received a call about the smash at about 9:15pm Thursday, 24 August. Emergency personnel were dispatched by the 911 Communications Centre to the ETH between Snug Harbour and Canal Point Drive. When police and the ambulance arrived they found that a red Honda CRV had flipped.

When the driver was assessed, no obvious signs of injury were found and he refused further medical attention. However, officers had reason to suspect his judgment was impaired and he was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst impaired. He is now on police bail and the matter is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

