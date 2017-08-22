DoE officers save another turtle from poachers

(CNS): Two of the Department of Environment’s (DoE) conservation officers were in action again last week saving a female green sea turtle from poachers. The turtle was discovered by Chadd Bush tied up on her back in the bushes in the Sand Hole area of West Bay, on Wednesday night, the DoE stated. It appears that the DoE officers scared away three poachers who were ready with a pick-up truck to take the endangered turtle. But thanks to the quick action of the team, she was rescued, tagged, and released back into the sea by Bush and Mark Orr as well as turtle conservation interns Joseph Roche Chaloner and Alex Prat. The case is now under investigation.

Earlier this month an adult female turtle, estimated at over 400 lbs, was saved from the poacher’s knife when DoE enforcement officers Carl Edwards and Alan MacKay responded to a report in the Eastern Districts. They found the turtle on her back in a toolshed impaled through the neck and flippers by four large hooks. Officials have confirmed that one person has been arrested in that case.

During the nesting season when turtles come ashore, they are particularly vulnerable to poaching. Even though the Cayman Turtle Centre provides legal meat from the farmed animals it rears for the local market, it appears that poachers can still make money from the persistent demand for wild meat.

DoE researchers, with the help of volunteers, have done an enormous amount of work over the years helping to protect the local population, but despite the increase in the number of females laying eggs on local beaches the wild population remains seriously endangered, and the loss of just one wild adult nesting female can still have a significant impact on conservation efforts.

The DoE is urging the public to help them keep the wild local turtle population safe during this nesting season. People can contact the chief conservation officer at 916-4271, call 911 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers on 800-TIPS about poaching or if they are aware of illegal wild meat being sold. Convicted poachers face up to a $500,000 fine and up to four years in prison.

