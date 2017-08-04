DoE and vets rush to save poached turtle

(CNS): An adult female wild green turtle, estimated at over 400 lbs, was saved from the poacher’s knife yesterday after DoE enforcement officers Carl Edwards and Alan MacKay responded to a report in the Eastern Districts. The turtle was found on her back in a tool shed impaled through the neck and flippers by four large hooks. The DoE said the hooks had been attached to a rope and thrown like a grappling hook to capture the turtle at sea and it appeared she had been hidden in the shed to await being butchered.

But the officers rushed the turtle to the DoE headquarters, where conservation officers and operations staff used heavy-duty bolt cutters to remove the hooks while the Cayman Turtle Centre’s veterinarian Dr Ana Malabia responded to the scene to treat the wounds caused by the hooks.

After she received treatment the turtle, estimated to be more than 30 years old, was tagged, measured and released back into the sea by DoE research staff, who are hopeful that she will continue nesting for many more seasons to come.

The owner of the property where she was found has been detained for questioning, officials said, adding that this is the fifth report already this season of turtle poaching to feed the illegal meat trade.

This latest incident is of enormous concern as poaching is undermining the challenging and long-term conservation efforts to restore the wild population in Cayman waters.

“Turtle poaching is a very serious and growing concern,” DoE researcher and turtle expert Janice Blumenthal said. “We would like to thank members of the public for their continued help in reporting these incidents and helping us safeguard our turtle nesting populations. It is estimated that less than 1 in 1,000 sea turtles survive to maturity and our nesting population is still critically small. Every one of our nesting turtles is critical in allowing our population to survive and recover.”

Although the Cayman Turtle Centre continues to come under criticism for a host of reasons from concerns about husbandry standards to the idea of farming an endangered species, the farm is still considered a major tool in reducing poaching. Even conservationists here believe that without it the remaining demand for turtle meat would see poachers wipe out the population in local waters.

Despite the increase in the nesting population over the last few years, turtles remain an endangered species in Cayman.

For more information, go to the DoE Facebook page here.

Category: Crime, Marine Environment