Cruise tourist drowns during snorkelling trip
(CNS): A 70-year-old woman who was visiting Grand Cayman on a cruise ship yesterday morning (14 August) died after a snorkelling trip, police have said. The woman, who was from the United States, was said to have encountered difficulties at Coral Gardens in North Sound at around 11am. She was pulled from the water into the boat where the crew and other people on the excursion performed CPR and gave her oxygen.
Police and the emergency services were told that she was being brought to shore to the Yacht Club fuel dock in West Bay. Once on land she was treated by medics but pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.
The police thanked the members of the public who helped during this incident and asked anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Category: Local News
Now this is very sad and pathetic that the Police wouldn’t take a statement from everyone on the boat , but would ask people to call George town police station . How would police know if that person calling was ever on the boat ? If they got a statement from the people on the boat it would make more sense than asking to call .
4
3
Aw poor lady. Another tourist yet again passing away doing this activity. I’m beginning to feel there should be a competence and age restriction on snorkelling trips if this indeed was the case, as so many have lost their lives. My condolences to this dear ladies family. RIP
13
3
In addition ,we can also lobby for a competence & age restriction for using a pedestrian crossing , if that would make you feel safer ?
9
4
The way things are going 12.40 we’ll need a pedestrian test to avoid those idiot boy racers who are killing everyone on the roads.
1
1
Seriously, how compentenence and restriction on the operators of snorkel excursions.?. Poor woman and her family. RIP
0
0
Anonymous 11:54am , I completely disagree with you . The competence restrictions should not be on age or snorkeling trips or diving , the competence is on the Captain of the boat .
I have over 20 years experience of dealing with hundreds of thousands of people and never had a tragedy to happen to anyone .
In my career I have seen them to think that they knew everything about the water but really didn’t know anything .
I have had 75 year-old people on my boat that didn’t know how to swim or knew how to snorkel , but they were able to go snorkeling and enjoy all of the trip to the fullest .
1
1
Congratulations 11.54 I wish everyone was like you. Sadly they are not. You have to admit, there has been a lot of deaths during this activity. Maybe they all have underlying medical issues they didn’t realise they had. It’s so sad. I’m now 63yrs and feel I’m on borrowed time. I too, enjoyed snorkelling when I was in my 20’s on SMB and Rum Point. It’s a good job we don’t know what’s in front of us. I take things easier now. I’ve seen too much tragedy in my life. I lost my husband at 56yrs who thought he was immortal and worked in Construction in Cayman all hours God created. All work and no play made Jack a dull boy. That is the UK work ethic.
0
0
it is their responsible for their own health check not the boat company or the crew as we are not the doctors.
0
0
RIP.
12
1