Cruise tourist drowns during snorkelling trip

(CNS): A 70-year-old woman who was visiting Grand Cayman on a cruise ship yesterday morning (14 August) died after a snorkelling trip, police have said. The woman, who was from the United States, was said to have encountered difficulties at Coral Gardens in North Sound at around 11am. She was pulled from the water into the boat where the crew and other people on the excursion performed CPR and gave her oxygen.

Police and the emergency services were told that she was being brought to shore to the Yacht Club fuel dock in West Bay. Once on land she was treated by medics but pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The police thanked the members of the public who helped during this incident and asked anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News