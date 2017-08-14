Cruelty inquiry opened after dog burned with chemicals
(CNS): The police and officials from the Department of Agriculture (DoA) have opened an animal-cruelty case after a report was made by the Cayman Islands Humane Society on Friday. A representative from the charity called 911 when around 3:30pm a dog with burns along its body was brought to the shelter by its owner looking for medical assistance. Officials believe that the dog’s burns are chemical in nature and may be the result of a misguided attempt to control external parasites.
But the Animal Welfare Officer dispatched to the call who made contact with the dog’s owner said the case remains under investigation regarding both the source of the burns and allegations of neglect. Anyone who may have information to assist with this investigation is asked to call the DoA’s Animal Welfare Officer at 947-3090.
Category: Crime, Local News
Sick. Absolutely S.I.C.K. This infuriates me on so many levels that people could do such a thing to a poor innocent animal. If it was, in fact, “the result of a misguided attempt to control external parasites,” why did it take so long for them to come forward and say “I’m sorry, I screwed up, please help”?? This poor dog was obviously suffering for some time (the photos shown on the Humane Society’s Facebook page are a dead giveaway) and doesn’t deserve to be thrown aside like trash! If you do not have the means – emotionally, physically or financially – to take on the lifelong responsibility of owning a pet, DO NOT. Honestly, they’re better off at the shelter where they’re taken care of and loved than in the hands of some of these sickos.
I know nothing of those involved – but the owner tried to solve a problem and it backfired, apparently. then they took the dog in fro help. Take it easy on them or other pet owners will not bring them in similarly in the future.
Everybody in the dept needs to be fired and replaced with people who actually care and want to make a difference. There seems to be zero motivation to get the amount of animal cruelty under control. You only have to drive around with eyes half open to see all the animals which are tied up in sweltering heat without regular access to clean water and/or food. It is sad that even when cases are reported (albeit being in plain site and should not need reporting!) nothing is done.
You tryin to tell me dey is somting wrong wid tying my dog to a tree in the back yard 24/7? Because my daddeh and his daddeh did the same ting and noone never said a ting bo.
Ewentually he probably die from heart worm or dehydration then we a burn the body and get a next dog to tie to the tree. That’s how we been doing it for generations bobo.
So – I hope this is tongue in cheek……but if serious, why do you want a dog in the first place?
Hypocrites. Same lot who advocate slaying iguanas.
cig will do nothing as usual…..
Animal cruelty falls low on the list of things CIG has to accomplish. Jus’ sayin’.
This story has been up for 24+ hours and only one comment so far. It seems that no one is outraged and cruelty to animals is just accepted now. Sad sign of the times.
Actually, people do care; however, we have people who are starving in Cayman, those who have no employment and are unable to provide for themselves or their family, those who are mentally ill and need serious help, crime on the up everyday as we can see, on and on….
We have a lot going on here in Cayman and animal cruelty is but a minor affair in the GRAND scheme of things.
For example, child pedophilia is for me a huge deal. Who is really trying to be an advocate for all the abused children who will never be able to remove the emotional scars from this type of trauma…who???
Easy to take a neglected animal, give it a good home with love and affectionate individuals; try doing this with a child that was abused sexually and neglected from the get-go. Hope you see the point here.
but if these sickos are okay w/ abusing animals, they are most likely abusing people too!! There’s a link- it’s in everyone’s best interest to report these heartless people- don’t turn a blind eye just because there’s “more pressing issues” happening here- it’s all important, it’s all relative! So if you see a thirsty, malnourished dog tied up, most likely there could be an innocent child being abused inside the home. Hope YOU SEE the point HERE!!
As I understand that this case was reported on 08/08/2017 , and case investigation started on same date , and on 08/13/2017 DOA is making statement on assumptions, saying that it looks like chemical burns .
Then there was 225 cases of animal cruelty investigated and only one case prosecuted .
This sounds like DOA doesn’t want to prosecute or can’t .
That’s the worse and the poorest and most deplorable track record of prosecution in any Law Enforcement agencies in the world . I think that DOA Law Enforcement officers should be payed by the cases they prosecute .
But the animal cruelty needs to stop and people need to learn how to care for their dogs/pets . That kind of disrespectful cruelty goes deep in the human behaviour and leads to other criminals acts .
