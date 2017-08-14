Cruelty inquiry opened after dog burned with chemicals

(CNS): The police and officials from the Department of Agriculture (DoA) have opened an animal-cruelty case after a report was made by the Cayman Islands Humane Society on Friday. A representative from the charity called 911 when around 3:30pm a dog with burns along its body was brought to the shelter by its owner looking for medical assistance. Officials believe that the dog’s burns are chemical in nature and may be the result of a misguided attempt to control external parasites.

But the Animal Welfare Officer dispatched to the call who made contact with the dog’s owner said the case remains under investigation regarding both the source of the burns and allegations of neglect. Anyone who may have information to assist with this investigation is asked to call the DoA’s Animal Welfare Officer at 947-3090.

