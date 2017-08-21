Courts laud success of first Caymanian judicial intern

(CNS): Erin Panton, a 25-year-old Caymanian articled clerk at Walkers, is the first trainee lawyer to complete the new month-long clerkship at Judicial Administration. The course counts towards legal training requirements during the 18 months of articles that a clerk undergoes after law school and is designed to give young lawyers an insight into the workings of the court before they are admitted to the Cayman Islands Bar. Panton was assigned to Supervising Judge, Justice Richard Williams and underwent a weekly rotation, sitting with different judges and magistrates during her clerkship.

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie said the programme involves intensive exposure to the work of the courts over a four-week rotation between the different divisions of the courts under the guidance of the judges, magistrates and senior registry staff.

“The objective is to ensure that our lawyers are exposed to the world of dispute resolution and judicial problem solving in order that they might be better placed to determine their career choices and are better equipped to serve the public in the field of litigation,” he said. “Ms Panton has led the way in accepting the first judicial clerkship and I am delighted that she dedicated herself fully to the programme and found it to be as beneficial as we hoped she would.”

The Caymanian Bar Association’s (CBA) Neil Timms QC who, along with Justice Ingrid Mangatal and Justice Williams coordinated the programme, said it offers a unique experience that will benefit every Articled Clerk. “It is very pleasing that Erin and Walkers took advantage of this invaluable training opportunity and that the clerkship was such a success,” he said.

Panton worked with Justices Charles Quin, Mangatal and Williams, and also spent time with Magistrates Valdis Foldats and Angelyn Hernandez. Evaluating her performance, Justice Williams described her as the “perfect individual to start the ball rolling”. He said his colleagues submitted extremely positive reports on her impressive performance when with them. “It is evident that she made the most of this opportunity and that she will be a welcome addition to the Bar,” he added.

Panton said it was a very positive and invaluable professional experience. “It has certainly given me an edge in my legal career going forward,” she said. “In particular, it allowed me individual facetime with judges and magistrates to get to know what each of them expects of attorneys on a daily basis, and form professional relationships which will stay with me throughout my legal career. It was equally important that I could work with various court staff and learn from them over the course of the clerkship,” she added.

