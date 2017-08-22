Cops clamp down at weekend leisure spot

(CNS): Police were out in force in and around Rum Point, Sunday, patrolling the area to clamp down on anti-social behaviour, they said. Officers also set up a roadblock near the Frank Sound Road-Bodden Town Road junction in an effort to address other issues such as drinking and driving, drug misuse, and illegal bikers and other rogue road users. The operations included uniform and marine officers from the RCIPS’ Eastern Districts as well as the police helicopter. In total, 26 tickets were issued and two people were arrested over drug offences.

Police used just about all forms of transport – foot and car patrols and even their new wave runners – as they patrolled the beaches around Rum Point. Officers also dished out parking tickets in the area to illegally parked cars.

“Our operation [Sunday] is a good example of a coordination of resources across the service to address antisocial behaviour, especially illegal motorbike and illegal drug activity on the weekends, but also to render emergency assistance where needed,” said Inspector Rudolph Gordon at the Bodden Town Police Station. “While we are encouraged by less illegal motorbike activity, the motor vehicle collision late yesterday afternoon shows that continued efforts of this type are necessary to curb anti-social activity in all its forms, especially drunk driving.”

Meanwhile, at Rum Point, two people acting suspiciously were apprehended with the assistance of the police helicopter, officers on land and marine cops on wave runners, and arrested for possession of ganja and drug-related offences. Checks were carried out in the North Sound coast area including Starfish Point, Kaibo, Rum Point and the Harbour House canal to detect any marine offences, unsafe boating practices and general anti-social behaviour. During these patrols, officers assisted two persons in distress, one male who had collapsed in the water but was responsive, and another juvenile male who had drifted far from shore on board a raft.

Officers conducting the traffic checks issued the 26 tickets for expired coupons and licences, and one warning for prosecution for driving without insurance.

