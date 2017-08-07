Cops and fire crew taught safer driving

(CNS): A group of police and fire service officers has acquired advanced driving skills that will be passed on to other members of the RCIPS and the CIFS. Despite various campaigns to improve driving standards in Cayman, 95% of road smashes are the result of human errors and collisions show no signs of decreasing. As a result, not only do the police and fire service want to ensure they are not part of the problem, but they also hope to set an example for road users. It cost government just a few thousand dollars to train three police officers and four firefighters in emergency driving techniques.

Those seven officers will now be passing on their newly acquired skills to their colleagues. The short course was delivered by the UK-based private sector firm, Emergency Response Driver Training Ltd, which is accredited by ROSPA, a well-known and long-established British road safety charity.

The uniform officers have earned an international diploma in emergency response driving, tailored to meet the conditions on Cayman’s roads. Instructors (right) Stephen Milton, the firm’s managing director, and his colleague Mike Addison, both ex-police drivers, explained that the eight-day course focused on techniques and tactics to think ahead, enabling drivers to anticipate what could happen, literally, further down the road.

Also given the recent incident involving a fire truck on Cayman Brac the drivers also received roll-over training. Driving at speed and safe cornering were also key skills covered in the course.

The course was organised by the head of the traffic unit, Chief Inspector Ian Yearwood. Officials here said the goal was to improve uniform driver standards and up-skill the officers, and have a knock-on impact through the fire and police services and hopefully influence all drivers.

One of the police officers who took part said that the RCIPS was well aware of the need to improve driving standards among their own as well as the wider public and the course offered genuine techniques to improve the competency of drivers in emergency situations and generally.

Chief Superintendent Robert Graham said this course was another part of the modernisation and professionalisation of the RCIPS. He said that no matter how experienced a driver an officer might be it is still valuable to enhance their existing abilities. He also said that with the three officers now qualified as instructors they will be able to improve RCIPS driving standards across the service.

