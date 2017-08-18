Consultants to review Cayman fire service
(CNS): The government has engaged another set of local consultants, this time to review the Cayman Islands Fire Service in order to “help develop an appropriate standard of operations for fire services, and to reshape the overall organisational structure”, officials said in a release Thursday. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) have been engaged by the home affairs ministry to conduct the review, designed to enhance services and the overall effectiveness of the critical service, but the ministry has not yet stated how much the work will cost.
The new home affairs minister, Tara Rivers, said the aim was to promote a more efficient response to emergency incidents and focus on community safety.
“Our fire officers often work under dangerous conditions and risk their own lives to ensure the safety of others. This review gives those brave men and women a voice…We want to know what can be done to help all staff members perform at their best, and how we can provide the agency with the support needed going forward in order to achieve this,” she said.
The fire service has been plagued for years with rumours of poor moral and mismanagement, as well as a shortage of equipment, resources and staff. The recent appointment of a fire chief from overseas also caused significant controversy when the ministry was unable to find a local senior officer to step into the chief’s boots.
But Rivers is hoping that the consultants can deliver a strategic plan and policy direction that clearly indicates what resources and other supports are required to ensure that all essential functions are carried out per established best practice. The review is expected to be completed by October and the ultimate goal, officials added, is to establish a world-class fire service.
Several stakeholder-engagement meetings have already been held, the release revealed, and staff of the fire service have had an opportunity to offer their feedback via a confidential survey. In the coming weeks they will also be interviewed in one-on-one and group settings.
Acting Head of the Civil Service and Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon said she backed the decision to engage the consultants. “As a first responder, it is crucial that the fire service is structured to meet its mandate and I commend the ministry for taking this necessary step and undertaking the review,” the acting CS boss added.
CNS is awaiting details from the ministry regarding the price of the contract for the consultants and details of the competitive tender.
Category: Local News
anybody remember the last review of the fire service???????
welcome to wonderland…..
underworked, overpaid. review done.
I government officials are not capable of figuring things out themselves and always have to ask help from private companies, then why are they elected ?
Anyone of us can advise. No need to spend millions on so called consultants. Caymanians !! This is YOUR money.
And again we skip over other essential services. I understand the fire service deals with all kind of significant emergencies. I guess the police and the ambulance service do not deserve a look at by an outside resource.
Fire service deals with….well, fire , rescue, and anything they are really called upon regarding the preservation of life and property. They should receive yearly training and updates to keep them sharp.
The police are here to protect and serve. They are dealing with just as many dangerous situations as the fire service and more. Constantly engaging individuals that do not want to comply with law and order, and when encountered by police become confrontational, dangerous, and violent. Never ending for sure. They should receive yearly training to keep them sharp and effective.
Ambulance service deals with the same people that the police and fire do and are often called on to deal with these folks because police/fire are not trained to or do not know how to deal with them. The EMTs and Paramedics deal daily with people who are potentially dying and should be held to a high standard requiring them to keep certified in all aspects of their certification. You call 911 and I expect someone who is professional and prepared to help any of us in our time of need.
As a productive member of the community I think myself, my family, friends, and anyone who is on this special Island deserve to know that the people who show up when 911 is called are prepared to deal with what may be presented to them.
I ask that not just the Fire Service be evaluated. Let’s look at our police and Ambulance people and make sure they are equally prepared. We owe it to ourselves to put checks and balances in place so we know who is protecting us.
For God in Heavens sake please don’t hire Mary Lawrence and Kirkland Nixon as “local experts”. It’s embarrassing.
