Consultants to review Cayman fire service

(CNS): The government has engaged another set of local consultants, this time to review the Cayman Islands Fire Service in order to “help develop an appropriate standard of operations for fire services, and to reshape the overall organisational structure”, officials said in a release Thursday. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) have been engaged by the home affairs ministry to conduct the review, designed to enhance services and the overall effectiveness of the critical service, but the ministry has not yet stated how much the work will cost.

The new home affairs minister, Tara Rivers, said the aim was to promote a more efficient response to emergency incidents and focus on community safety.

“Our fire officers often work under dangerous conditions and risk their own lives to ensure the safety of others. This review gives those brave men and women a voice…We want to know what can be done to help all staff members perform at their best, and how we can provide the agency with the support needed going forward in order to achieve this,” she said.

The fire service has been plagued for years with rumours of poor moral and mismanagement, as well as a shortage of equipment, resources and staff. The recent appointment of a fire chief from overseas also caused significant controversy when the ministry was unable to find a local senior officer to step into the chief’s boots.

But Rivers is hoping that the consultants can deliver a strategic plan and policy direction that clearly indicates what resources and other supports are required to ensure that all essential functions are carried out per established best practice. The review is expected to be completed by October and the ultimate goal, officials added, is to establish a world-class fire service.

Several stakeholder-engagement meetings have already been held, the release revealed, and staff of the fire service have had an opportunity to offer their feedback via a confidential survey. In the coming weeks they will also be interviewed in one-on-one and group settings.

Acting Head of the Civil Service and Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon said she backed the decision to engage the consultants. “As a first responder, it is crucial that the fire service is structured to meet its mandate and I commend the ministry for taking this necessary step and undertaking the review,” the acting CS boss added.

CNS is awaiting details from the ministry regarding the price of the contract for the consultants and details of the competitive tender.

