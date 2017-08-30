Confusion surrounds state of hospital drug shortages

(CNS): MLA Alva Suckoo struggled to get a comprehensive answer to a key question in parliament Friday about the problems with the supply of critical medications at the hospital pharmacy. Dwayne Seymour, the new health minister, whose chief officer was on vacation and therefore unavailable, struggled throughout the day to address questions about his new portfolio and gave conflicting responses over the enquiries about medication. Suckoo, the opposition member for Newlands, had filed a parliamentary question regarding concerns about the supply of certain drugs.

Seymour initially denied that there were any significant shortages or supply problems with antibiotics or other regular and frequently used medication, but after supplementary questions were asked, where members spoke about their knowledge of shortages, lack of payment and other potential challenges, the minister accepted that there could have been problems and they may be ongoing, and said he would look into it as soon as possible.

Suckoo said the question had been asked in the House before and that health service officials had denied shortages then, too. He said nothing had changed and this was evidently still a problem because people were not able to get the medications they needed. He said the minister did not need to worry about him, but rather the constituents who needed their medications in a timely manner.

“I am not trying to embarrass the minister or make him feel as if he is not doing his job. I am just trying to get these issues resolved as I get the complaints,” he said.

Seymour then admitted that he had also heard the same concerns and said he would take particular interest to ensure that the members were supplied with accurate information, and if he wasn’t satisfied with the response he would ensure it was rectified.

The day got worse for Seymour, however, as more questions were raised during the Finance Committee process about his ministry.

When discussion focussed on the increases and decreases in expected spending by government over the course of the last administration, Seymour, who has been at the helm of the health ministry for three months, struggled to answer most of the questions about his portfolio. He was unable to answer questions about increases in costs at clinics, ambulance services, the cancer registry and HIV education in schools.

He was forced to commit to getting the requested information to the members at a later date, in writing when his chief officer, Jennifer Ahearn, was back.

The former speaker and veteran minister, Julianna O’Connor-Connolly said the absence of the chief officer was unfair to the minister and she pointed out that senior civil servants should not be taking vacation when Finance Committee or other important meetings were taking place.

