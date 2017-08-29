CIG’s proposed land sell-off remains secret

(CNS): Government’s plans to sell off crown land, even though the public purse is no longer in the red, raised concerns for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) recently because the list of proposed sites that may be sold remains under wraps. Members asked why the list hasn’t been made public and who would be buying the land, as they said there were worried about potential backroom deals. PAC Chair Ezzard Miller and member Chris Saunders raised concerns about the sales being discussed behind closed doors and urged officials to put the proposed list in the public domain.

“This whole thing is being done behind closed doors as public are not being told which parcel of lands are on the potential sale list,” Miller said, as he pointed out that the people have no idea what is being put on “the auction block”. He made it clear that his constituents had objected to selling the public land in North Side at a recent district meeting but he still did not know what parts of the $60+ million worth of public land government considered surplus.

Chief Officer Alan Jones, one of the witnesses to appear before the committee as it examined a report about government land from the Office of the Auditor General (OAG), said that a district list was circulated to the relevant MLAs before the May election. He said that where concerns were raised, some plots were removed from the list. Lands and Survey Department Director Rupert Vasquez said the list had been re-circulated to various government departments and then revised and now needs to be approved by Cabinet.

Miller questioned why government is planning to sell off “surplus government property”, as he didn’t believe it was all surplus because what may be “surplus today may not be surplus tomorrow”. He said he could not get his mind around the fact that government wants to sell property that is gaining in value every day and not costing government anything.

Saunders was also worried about the lack of public consultation. He said government needed to go out and “engage with the people” and said he would not support any land being sold anywhere without that public engagement.

The idea of selling off public land that government wasn’t using or no longer needed was raised in the Ernst and Young Report, which morphed into ‘Project Future’, the banner under which the government is reforming the civil service. Miller noted that the original idea was to solve the government’s previous cash problems by selling off land it had acquired that it did not necessarily need, but owning much of this property was not costing the government money and he said selling it was nothing more than a short-term gain for a long-term loss.

He said PAC was trespassing on government policy but pointed out that the committee is responsible for value for money for the public purse.

“I fail to see how… selling an asset that is growing in value and costing you nothing to maintain is value for money,” he said, adding that the committee may ask the auditor general to conduct a value for money audit.

Miller said there needed to be much more transparency so people can see who is interested in these sales, and without public exposure there will be more concerns.

Chris Saunders agreed and noted that government has a surplus. “It’s not like they need money,” he said. The new PAC member said it was “frightening” that the government was selling off the public’s land without any transparency. “The public’s business cannot be done in private,” he added.

See the PAC question public officials over the OAG’s update on its 2015 report National Land Development and Government Real Property.

