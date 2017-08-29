CIG’s proposed land sell-off remains secret
(CNS): Government’s plans to sell off crown land, even though the public purse is no longer in the red, raised concerns for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) recently because the list of proposed sites that may be sold remains under wraps. Members asked why the list hasn’t been made public and who would be buying the land, as they said there were worried about potential backroom deals. PAC Chair Ezzard Miller and member Chris Saunders raised concerns about the sales being discussed behind closed doors and urged officials to put the proposed list in the public domain.
“This whole thing is being done behind closed doors as public are not being told which parcel of lands are on the potential sale list,” Miller said, as he pointed out that the people have no idea what is being put on “the auction block”. He made it clear that his constituents had objected to selling the public land in North Side at a recent district meeting but he still did not know what parts of the $60+ million worth of public land government considered surplus.
Chief Officer Alan Jones, one of the witnesses to appear before the committee as it examined a report about government land from the Office of the Auditor General (OAG), said that a district list was circulated to the relevant MLAs before the May election. He said that where concerns were raised, some plots were removed from the list. Lands and Survey Department Director Rupert Vasquez said the list had been re-circulated to various government departments and then revised and now needs to be approved by Cabinet.
Miller questioned why government is planning to sell off “surplus government property”, as he didn’t believe it was all surplus because what may be “surplus today may not be surplus tomorrow”. He said he could not get his mind around the fact that government wants to sell property that is gaining in value every day and not costing government anything.
Saunders was also worried about the lack of public consultation. He said government needed to go out and “engage with the people” and said he would not support any land being sold anywhere without that public engagement.
The idea of selling off public land that government wasn’t using or no longer needed was raised in the Ernst and Young Report, which morphed into ‘Project Future’, the banner under which the government is reforming the civil service. Miller noted that the original idea was to solve the government’s previous cash problems by selling off land it had acquired that it did not necessarily need, but owning much of this property was not costing the government money and he said selling it was nothing more than a short-term gain for a long-term loss.
He said PAC was trespassing on government policy but pointed out that the committee is responsible for value for money for the public purse.
“I fail to see how… selling an asset that is growing in value and costing you nothing to maintain is value for money,” he said, adding that the committee may ask the auditor general to conduct a value for money audit.
Miller said there needed to be much more transparency so people can see who is interested in these sales, and without public exposure there will be more concerns.
Chris Saunders agreed and noted that government has a surplus. “It’s not like they need money,” he said. The new PAC member said it was “frightening” that the government was selling off the public’s land without any transparency. “The public’s business cannot be done in private,” he added.
See the PAC question public officials over the OAG’s update on its 2015 report National Land Development and Government Real Property.
If this is the “Queen’s land” don’t they need FCO approval to sell it? Can’t we keep it not only for conservation and long-term development when the need arises, but also so that we don’t end up a concrete jungle where only the rich can view the Ocean from their multi-million dollar balconies? We’re almost at the latter stage now and it’s sickeningly sad.
The Auditor General’s report dated June 2015, states in its recommendation #8, that: “The Lands and Survey Department should dispose of properties deemed surplus.”
However, the manner in which this is done is where the main concerns lie, and an open process with input from various interested organizations as well as the public, is the only way to go in order to avoid the smell of corruption.The Auditor General also states that under the Governor (Vesting of Lands) Law (2005) Revision, the Governor must approve the sale of any government owned land.
I have voted straight PPM since it was formed but I am starting to have doubts. Too much secrecy not like when the party was first formed. What happened to transparency and regular press briefings? All I can say now is that PPM is still better than the alternative.
Well if Turk and Caicos are an example government land transactions can often be used to steal from the people. Sales of property was often very private “low ball auctions” with significant amount of actual proceeds going to Mr. Misik. Often government would purchase over priced assets with Mr Misik receiving a kick back from seller. The last one may have been done here during Misik crony Big Mac’s rule.
They going to sell it and DART is going to buy it and therefore Cayman is F***** going forward. Good job government.
They are preparing us for the Reservation. He is covering us progressively.
I think that the People /Citizens of the Islands are going to have to show some of these Politicians that we are still in charge and demand for this sale of GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES be made public before it is done , because they seem to not be listening to Mr Miller as hard as he is trying .
I really think that this Government needs a good shake up by the Citizens of the Islands .
Correction to the above, and make them know that we’re still alive , and not the dummies that they want to believe we are .
Wonder if they’re selling it off to cover the huge civil service pension liabilities referenced in the Miller Shaw report?
Cabinet will continue to ignore the pension and healthcare liabilities while negotiating badly on crown land sales, and gambling inter-generationally on unaffordable and unjustified engineering marvels – like the exponentially more complicated blue water cruise pier that lacks industry arrival commitments, revised EIA, or revised quote transparency.
Please Mr Ezzard and Mr Chris leave this alone because this is how Politicians and government officials enhance their retirement package and ensure employment opportunities and board appointments after they retire. If you dont stop you aint getting a damn ting
This ia a time honoured political supporter lodge bro patronage system where loyal supporters and brethren and their proxies get prime government assets free or at discount prices either to bail them out financially or and investment opportunity for all to become rich and cement absolute loyalty or in the case of foreign individuals or entities to garner support or financial funding and power or backing for their government or scholarships for their offspring.Whooop there it is!
They must comply with the Governor Vesting of Lands Law. This involves a long process, including publication in the press of details of the land proposed to be sold. It also requires Government appraisers and private appraisers to prepare valuations. A full report is required from the Minister which goes to the LA and is public. They won’t be selling it at a discount. The real issue here is whether it makes sense to sell public land and, if so, what land
scumbags!😠😠😠😠
Common sense questions the need to sell off land when funds are not needed. Government needs to explain the rationale behind this project and be completely transparent if they go ahead.
Veritas, couldn’t agree with you more, …….what a bunch of ‘idjuts’. I guess they are the type that will sell their own souls for riches. If Gov’t has a surplus in the kitty, why sell anything? Is this the way politicians handle their own finances? We only have a certain amount of ‘rock’ left….let’s hold on to something man!
No dimwit Cabinet should have the unilateral power to do whatever they want. Yet, that’s the continual problem. They don’t need consent from the electorate to screw us all (and generations to come). They are (literally) unqualified to make these decisions and unwilling to take the expensive advise they sometimes undertake.
Well said and spot on.
Thanks Ezzard for trying to keep the people informed and for trying to keep them a part of this process, which we should be.
Do not leave it all for Ezzard and the opposition to do. Everyone, especially the voting public should get out in front of this and let the Premier and government know that we will not allow him/ them to do this. Are we going to sit by and watch this happen. Remember we pay them to work for us and not against us. If they sell off every piece of undeveloped land, then where will they get land from when we need it. What about the up coming generations of Caymanians, how will they be able to own a piece of the “rock Cayman” will there be anything left for them? . All of you out there, young and not so young really need to get involved.
Instead of forging ahead to sell off land that our forefathers claimed or bought, they should be buying more land and not giving it away like previous government did with the West Bay road and the mess they allowed with the WB Public beach. We will fight to retain the properties in Bodden Town.
Past governments allowed some properties to shrink, therefore the buildings that were there before could not be built sideways on what is left. Impotent governments past and present.
