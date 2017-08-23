CIG targets $1/4 billion surplus over term

(CNS): Government is expecting to generate operating surpluses during this current administration that will exceed a quarter of a billion dollars. The new finance minister, Roy McTaggart, who moved from the backbenches to fill the shoes of his former colleague, Marco Archer, told the Legislative Assembly and the listening public that the national unity government will not be raising any new taxes. He also said that with the exception of refinancing half of the 2009 government bond which comes due in November next year, there will be no new borrowing. There will, however, be some new spending on police and security, education, welfare, health cover, infrastructure projects and revamping immigration, among other things.

Government will finance its near $640 million annual spending plans over the next three years with existing revenue through improved collection, McTaggart said, as he presented the policy document to the House. Before the premier took to the floor to deliver the presentation outlining the details of the new government’s policy aims and priorities, McTaggart outlined the broad fiscal situation the government is forecasting for the life of this term.

He said the government’s medium-term fiscal strategy was based on achieving substantial operating surpluses, no new fees or taxes on the public and no more new debt. Operating surpluses, the minister said, would be central to government policy as it will finance its capital investment programme and help build reserves.

McTaggart said government will focus efforts on maximising collection of fees with better and more e-payment systems as well as improved enforcement efforts, alleviating the need for more fees to pay for the increases in public spending. The forthcoming budget is predicted to see core government spending exceed $636 million, with a hike to more than $640 million in 2019 and a slight fallback to just under $640 million in 2020. Revenue is expected to reach $717.9 million next year, fall to $694.4 million in 2019 and then reach a whopping $730.2 million in 2020.

McTaggart outlined the priority areas where government will be spending more. He said government will be increasing spending on policing and public safety, the rehabilitation of prisoners, the implementation of an enhanced transparent work permit system, more support for the financial services industry and enhanced tourism marketing to high value markets. McTaggart also said money would be invested in public education services for students with special needs and teaching science, as well as increased funding for scholarships, and on welfare for all the elderly including seamen, veterans, the disabled, those receiving poor relief payments and retired civil servants. Cayman Islands National Insurance Company will also be sucking up more spending to tackle the mounting problem. Government will also be investing in the planned waste management system and putting more funds into mosquito control.

Meanwhile, over the next three years, government will be injecting over $300 million in capital projects including the completion of John Gray High School, the expansion of the airport, the landfill, a residential mental health facility and upgrades to the road network.

