CIG lacks data of migrating Caymanians

(CNS): Government has no data at all on the number of Caymanians that have left the country to live and work elsewhere. Recent anecdotal evidence suggests that the number of local people leaving the island long-term or permanently in order to find work or better career opportunities and advancement overseas is increasing, but the government has no figures to support or contradict this suspicion. Answering a parliamentary question Friday, Premier Alden McLaughlin told members that the 2010 census had attempted to capture this data but were unable to get any meaningful information.

Kenneth Bryan, the independent member for George Town Central, had asked what data the department had on Caymanians migrating overseas for the last ten years, but the premier confirmed that no agency was collecting the data. McLaughlin said that the issue was not one that had been discussed as a priority but that as government was going through a review of immigration and human resources, it was something he would take on board.

It is an issue that has previously been raised on debating platforms that locals have been driven overseas because of discrimination that they have received in their jobs here or because they feel they are not getting access to the opportunities they want.

Some Caymanians working in specialist fields have gone overseas simply because their career choices have led them towards industries and sectors simply not present here, such as film or scientific research, but there are concerns that qualified Caymanians in professions where there is a local need are still seeking a life elsewhere.

Caymanian doctors, teachers and even financial experts are understood to be working abroad but government has no figures to say how many, where they are or, most importantly, why they left.

