CIG lacks data of migrating Caymanians
(CNS): Government has no data at all on the number of Caymanians that have left the country to live and work elsewhere. Recent anecdotal evidence suggests that the number of local people leaving the island long-term or permanently in order to find work or better career opportunities and advancement overseas is increasing, but the government has no figures to support or contradict this suspicion. Answering a parliamentary question Friday, Premier Alden McLaughlin told members that the 2010 census had attempted to capture this data but were unable to get any meaningful information.
Kenneth Bryan, the independent member for George Town Central, had asked what data the department had on Caymanians migrating overseas for the last ten years, but the premier confirmed that no agency was collecting the data. McLaughlin said that the issue was not one that had been discussed as a priority but that as government was going through a review of immigration and human resources, it was something he would take on board.
It is an issue that has previously been raised on debating platforms that locals have been driven overseas because of discrimination that they have received in their jobs here or because they feel they are not getting access to the opportunities they want.
Some Caymanians working in specialist fields have gone overseas simply because their career choices have led them towards industries and sectors simply not present here, such as film or scientific research, but there are concerns that qualified Caymanians in professions where there is a local need are still seeking a life elsewhere.
Caymanian doctors, teachers and even financial experts are understood to be working abroad but government has no figures to say how many, where they are or, most importantly, why they left.
I wonder if the migrating Caymanians are facing any xenophobic attitude towards them as they seek a better life for them and their children??/
No they are not.
It is obvious why they left.
Who wants to live on a christian fundamentalist rock, at 6$ an hour ?
Let me be the first to inform you that there is at least one who fits this category. The people who owned a certain building supply store in Cayman Brac has moved to the U.S. I understand that the gentleman is now working at a Lowe’s Store.
There are a host of reasons that talented Caymanians would consider “on-shore” opportunities, but the number one, in my opinion, is that their children would receive a far better education. It seems that ever since Hurricane Ivan in 2004, the quality of life has never been been the same. And the cost to maintain it has risen dramatically. These two factors alone are making those with the resources and skills to consider something that was never on their radar in the past. Unfortunately for Cayman, the migration is likely to continue for some time. My hope is that conditions will improve to the point where those Caymanians who have left will choose to return and spend their golden years in the wonderful place that we all used to know so well, where He Hath Founded it By the Sea.
CIG lacks data of Caymanians generally. It cannot even agree how to tell if someone is Caymanian. Without sorting that out attempting to count them is pointless and work out where they are is pointless.
Try this for fun. Take the list of Cabinet status grant recipients (the only fairly accurate list of Caymanians I could find anywhere) and after you have asked yourself why did that so many of the recipients get chosen, note how many have long left!
Caymanians leaving to work overseas?! Outrageous! Don’t they realize those jobs should go to local Americans/British/Canadians?!! Why is it that Caymanians working overseas expect local people in those countries to be treated like second class citizens while they expect to rock up like “Johnny come lately” and receive jobs ahead of local people?
If there are 100 Caymanians working in the States they should kick em all out and let 100 unemployed Americans take those jobs. Obviously those employers are just anti-American because they would rather hire people from overseas than their own kind.
They should ban any American jobs being advertised on websites that can be seen by Caymanians. I mean how is it possible that American employers can’t find a single candidate out of 145 million American adults, 7 million of whom are unemployed?
It’s probably Caymanian managers who are hiring all their Caymanian friends just because they’re Caymanian.
Sad!
First thing to remember is that Alden doesn’t give a rats as! Amount anyone but him and his government.
Government is not concern with how many Caymanians had to leave by the fact that they do not collect data. All the Government is concern about is granting PR and status as quick as possible.
