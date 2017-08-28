CIG doubts validity of pension exodus

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin said his government has no basis to believe there will be an exodus of workers in December as a result of the changes to the pensions law. He said no submissions had been made to government about this potential exodus, which he said was purely speculative, and no data to support it had been presented to government. He said he believed that ex-pat workers would still need to wait for two years to access their pension payments in a cash lump sum, which would mitigate against people leaving en masse. And even if they do leave, he said, plans were already underway to address the concerns surrounding the work permit process.

The Unity government rejected a private member’s motion last week from Alva Suckoo, the opposition member for Newlands, who called on government to make special preparations to deal with the potential exodus and ensure that locals were trained and prepared to secure the available vacancies that would be created before granting a mass of new permits.

McLaughlin said that his ministry was already doing most of the things in the motion and there was no need for more policies or directives, as the law is already clear. He said that government was already working to improve enforcement issues because everyone knows that there are concerns about the advertising process for jobs and permits. But he said government was already making plans for it to be mandatory for job vacancies to go through the government’s new human resources agency, placing all jobs in one place.

“Government is pressing on with trying to improve the overall job market and availability,” he said. When it’s created, the new agency will be responsible for issuing permits and will play a key role in the goal of full employment among Caymanians, he said, adding that plans to reform the immigration law and regulations as well as the department were well underway and would allow government to deal with the issue if the exodus happened.

While Suckoo welcomed the government’s plans to improve the immigration system, he said the heart of the motion was the need for data. He said all he wanted was for government to ask the business community how many people are leaving and get them to begin advertising the jobs locally as soon as possible to start a recruitment drive and where necessary provide training to get them ready. Suckoo said something had to be done and it would be far better than waiting for the problem to arrive, when, because of the needs of the business community in high season, a block of temporary permits would be issued.



He said the Chamber of Commerce was the main organisation making the claims and government should sit down with them and find out. Suckoo pointed out that if the Chamber could not demonstrate what is fueling their concerns, then the government could perhaps take the position of wait and see, but waiting for it to happen before consulting with the Chamber could mean a missed opportunity to address the potential problem before it happens.

“I urge extreme caution as Caymanians really don’t need another hurdle placed in front of them when it comes to finding employment in this country,” Suckoo said. “I am a bit disappointed that government is not going to at least consider what I have recommended.”

But the deputy opposition leader said he was getting used to the rejection of his ideas, as he accused the government of deliberately punishing him and his constituents.

See full debate on CIGTV below.

