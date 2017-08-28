CIG doubts validity of pension exodus
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin said his government has no basis to believe there will be an exodus of workers in December as a result of the changes to the pensions law. He said no submissions had been made to government about this potential exodus, which he said was purely speculative, and no data to support it had been presented to government. He said he believed that ex-pat workers would still need to wait for two years to access their pension payments in a cash lump sum, which would mitigate against people leaving en masse. And even if they do leave, he said, plans were already underway to address the concerns surrounding the work permit process.
The Unity government rejected a private member’s motion last week from Alva Suckoo, the opposition member for Newlands, who called on government to make special preparations to deal with the potential exodus and ensure that locals were trained and prepared to secure the available vacancies that would be created before granting a mass of new permits.
McLaughlin said that his ministry was already doing most of the things in the motion and there was no need for more policies or directives, as the law is already clear. He said that government was already working to improve enforcement issues because everyone knows that there are concerns about the advertising process for jobs and permits. But he said government was already making plans for it to be mandatory for job vacancies to go through the government’s new human resources agency, placing all jobs in one place.
“Government is pressing on with trying to improve the overall job market and availability,” he said. When it’s created, the new agency will be responsible for issuing permits and will play a key role in the goal of full employment among Caymanians, he said, adding that plans to reform the immigration law and regulations as well as the department were well underway and would allow government to deal with the issue if the exodus happened.
While Suckoo welcomed the government’s plans to improve the immigration system, he said the heart of the motion was the need for data. He said all he wanted was for government to ask the business community how many people are leaving and get them to begin advertising the jobs locally as soon as possible to start a recruitment drive and where necessary provide training to get them ready. Suckoo said something had to be done and it would be far better than waiting for the problem to arrive, when, because of the needs of the business community in high season, a block of temporary permits would be issued.
He said the Chamber of Commerce was the main organisation making the claims and government should sit down with them and find out. Suckoo pointed out that if the Chamber could not demonstrate what is fueling their concerns, then the government could perhaps take the position of wait and see, but waiting for it to happen before consulting with the Chamber could mean a missed opportunity to address the potential problem before it happens.
“I urge extreme caution as Caymanians really don’t need another hurdle placed in front of them when it comes to finding employment in this country,” Suckoo said. “I am a bit disappointed that government is not going to at least consider what I have recommended.”
But the deputy opposition leader said he was getting used to the rejection of his ideas, as he accused the government of deliberately punishing him and his constituents.
Call Bermuda, Turks&Caicos Bahamas Immigration Ministers explain your story they will be able to give you advice, put down pride and you will see how effective their system is. Stop whining , follow suit!
The lady that cuts my thinning hair is leaving. I think there is a message screw up. It seems your money is safe if you transfer to another pension scheme. For Europeans that’s ok, but even then messages need to be sent for understanding. She wants her cash, I get that, you have to explain things properly, otherwise people will panic
this new pensions law is a crock of ….. not to mention the organization itself witch is screwing up our hard earned money.
3:14 pm,Go home and earn lots of hard working money, you sounds like you don’t really want to be. here, you can get big pension there i suppose.
“I am a bit disappointed that government is not going to at least consider what I have recommended.” Wow. That’s telling them, Alva. They must be trembling in their shoes at that verbal broadside. Can hardly wait to see what happens when you are really disappointed, or even rather upset.
Those who leave should not be allowed to return.
This is not speculation. Severla times a day I hear long time residents talking that they wont be here after December because of this rule
Not to worry , the most of them won’t leave, they got it made here, they just saying they will leave, don’t believe it.
In other words they have no idea! No research was done or thought given to the consequences before the rule change was passed into law. Maybe there will be an economically devastating exodus, maybe not. Don’t ask them.
Alden you are a idiot. I have a staff of 60 employees and approximately 25 employees have handed in their resignation and will be leaving due to the Pension. I believe this will put a BIG STRAIN ON COMPANIES, which some may even shut down
Ha ha ha Idiot! Just wait.
What exactly do you think people are doing, handing in notices before they have to, telling their bosses they are leaving , nope!. In most cases , especially in service industry it’s less than 2 weeks. The cut off is December. People will hand notice in late November / early December and be gone before deadline.
Anyway, Cayman, reap what you sow. Wanna hate on expats and drive us out , you wish will come.
Can’t wait for my pension back and out of danger in Cayman. Woohoo
Exactly. Why would people give longer notice than required in their contracts?
Do government employees give 4 months notice (now until Dec)???
If I stated my intention now I would probably be told to leave in 2 weeks (my notice period) as it’s quiet in the restaurants/hotel right now!!!
They trying to fool us, they not going anywhere.
No data, no worries. Just like teeth, if you ignore them, they go away.
A pension is for your retirement. This is really not news.
Missing the point !
go back to sleep alden….
Those in low skilled jobs are deliberately not declaring as yet to secure there jobs. An exodus will happen
This Cabinet also wagered incorrectly that stalled PR Applicants “wouldn’t dare” stand up for themselves and sue CIG. The lists of miscalculations are pages long. Being continually wrong winds up costing the public purse and leads to the haphazard cancellation of services and reduction in quality of life standards. The shortsightedness of our leaders are measurable and quantifiable over time. We need to modify the criteria for MLA eligibility to raise the bar – not lower it.
The government need to change the law, expats should NOT be allowed to sue the Govt. period, How fool can we get, to give away status and if we don’t then we get sued for big money. so it end up that they get status and money too, boy we are sure fools.
Wake up man, get real and stop blaming others for everything, politricking so soon. How about those that sit at home all day wanting something for nothing, how about visiting them and have them to accept, we all have to work to live. No, that will reduce the support base, numbers. Some of you politicians are a disgrace and should be ashamed of yourselves, I guess these days being ashamed is like commonsense not much is around.
