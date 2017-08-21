CIG blames CUC for communication shutdown

(CNS): Most of the Cayman Islands’ government departments experienced a network outage, Monday morning, after its fibre was cut during excavation work by the local power provider CUC, on Sunday, government officials stated. The Computer Services Department was described as “working diligently with various partners to restore all services”, and some internet service and emails were working by 9am but others were not restored until around noon today, though some websites still appeared to be down well into the afternoon.

Category: Local News