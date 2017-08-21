CIG blames CUC for communication shutdown
(CNS): Most of the Cayman Islands’ government departments experienced a network outage, Monday morning, after its fibre was cut during excavation work by the local power provider CUC, on Sunday, government officials stated. The Computer Services Department was described as “working diligently with various partners to restore all services”, and some internet service and emails were working by 9am but others were not restored until around noon today, though some websites still appeared to be down well into the afternoon.
Category: Local News
Dear Government, cyber security also means identifying your weaknesses and having contingency planning. If a single line cut can disrupt to the level reported, you have not done a good job. Sitting back and blaming CUC is part of the problem
6
0
Alas, though we may wish for the contrary, nobody would mistake our CIG of being overly reliant on technology of the contemporaneous world! There are still far too many hardcopy forms in carbonized triplicate and hand-stamps to be really impacted by tech breaches. Make sure to ask for a CIG receipt from their dot-matrix printer!
0
0
Still for if all if this incident happen in neighbouring countries trust me do you think it would be a quick fix? CUC is not perfect miistakes made quick sction taken to restore, not sure if they apologised however all back to normal, be thankful. Hopefully you all might all be rebated!
2
0
Wacky private sector getting worse civil service improves. Who would have believed this would happen.
1
2
CUC, please check before you dig out the iron shore at Rum Point
11
0
Day off at CIG and CS, bigger CUC bills for us!
12
3
Classic. How does your slogan go again, CUC? Check before you dig?!?
23
0
Dig up North Side beachfront ironshore. Tell a Caymanian to try that and see what justice gets served – Can I get a Hello 2nd class citizens.
3
1
Joe Imparato is a Caymanian now.
2
1