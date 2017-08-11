Caymanian in suspected Florida murder-suicide

(CNS): Police in South Florida are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide after Ronald Bennette (38), originally from George Town, Grand Cayman, and his wife, Shani Bennette (39), were both found shot dead in a car near a Pembroke Pines home in the early hours of Thursday morning. The couple’s bodies were discovered in their silver Ford Explorer, according to reports in the US media, and police believe that Bennette shot his wife before turning the gun on himself in what officers suspect was a domestic dispute.

Sgt Darryl Curtiss said the police were called to the location following a 911 call, where they found the couple shot dead. “This is an ongoing investigation in its preliminary stages and at present appears to be domestic-related,” Curtiss said in a release to the Florida media.

Bennette is understood to have worked for Spirit Airlines and the couple have one small child.

