Car fire on GT waterfront snarls up traffic
(CNS): Traffic in downtown George Town and around the harbour front area was snarled up after a car burst into flames along North Church Street, Wednesday lunchtime. Police closed the road just after 12:30 while fire crews tackled the blazing SUV. Police said that the fire appeared to be caused by an electrical fault and there were no suspicious circumstances and the road was reopened a little after 2pm.
Category: Local News
“911 rang out” that’s comforting to know…
You know it’s hot when you’re sitting in traffic minding your own business and your car spontaneously bursts into flames! Feels like it’s about 293 degrees out today!
Was a couple of vehicles behind the car when it caught alight. Called 911 to get help for him. The call rang out….. The police were on the scene right away so didn’t bother calling back.
Why don’t Law Enforcement officers investigate the cases to know the true cause before they make false assumptions . Here we have a Police saying that the fire “appeared” to be caused by electrical fault but not suspicious .
Of course fire in a vehicle can look at first to be caused by electrical fault , but when you carefully investigate you would find how that electrical fault was started .
So then now I would assume that this case is closed by the Officer assumptions . Then the owner of the vehicle can take that report to the Insurance company and collect for his vehicle . Would that cause everyone Insurance premiums to go up if the Insurance company have to make these kinds of pay off ?
This is the second time lately that I have seen Law Enforcement officers make public statements before the investigation into the matter is complete . Not good .
Everyone gets paid to lie, steal, or front these days. Unless your an exoat in the Caymans
