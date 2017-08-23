Canadian secures job as supra-ombudsman
(CNS): Sandy Hermiston, the General Counsel for the Ombudsman and Public Interest Commissioner in Alberta, Canada, will be the Cayman Islands’ first-ever supra-ombudsman created under the Ombudsman Law, 2017. The Canadian lawyer beat out four other people who were shortlisted for the job, one of which, officials have confirmed, was a Caymanian. Hermiston will start in three weeks when the information and complaints commissioners’ offices will formally merge with a new independent police complaints unit under this new body, which will also soon include the data protection agency. She brings 27 years of public service to the role, officials said in a release announcing the appointment.
The merger of these government watchdogs has not been without its controversies and Hermiston will be taking up a job overseeing areas of diverse responsibility. On the one hand, she will be dealing with complaints about the civil service and the police, while on the other she will be managing public access to government information and the protection of the personal data it holds. She will also oversee the new whistleblower legislation, Government Information Services stated.
Hermiston’s duties will involve monitoring the public sector by investigating and arbitrating complaints made by the public against public bodies. The ombudsman’s remit, under the provisions of the law, will cover all government ministries, portfolios, departments and sections, statutory authorities and government companies. She will also act as the independent oversight body for the police by receiving and investigating complaints made by the public, pursuant to the Police (Complaints by the Public) Law, 2017.
Her appointment was made following a selection panel that convened last month which included Governor Helen Kilpatrick, Sophia Harris of Solomon Harris and Michael King, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman for England. In total, 31 applications were received for the post and five people were shortlisted for interview. One of those shortlisted included a Caymanian but officials have offered no explanation about why that individual fell short of making the grade for the country’s first-ever supra-watchdog boss.
“We are very pleased to have attracted a public servant with Ms Hermiston’s proven leadership skills,” said Kilpatrick. “She has a wide variety of experience of government oversight, including fairness, whistleblowing, freedom of information and complaints against professionals.”
Hermiston’s legal career includes work as the general counsel for the Appeals Commission for Alberta Workers’ Compensation and the corporate counsel of the Workers’ Compensation Board of the Northwest Territories.
“I look forward to working on behalf of the people of the Cayman Islands to help make a positive difference in their lives,” she said in the release. “I embrace the opportunity to lead this office through a period of change and expansion of its remit. These are exciting times.”
Category: Courts, Government oversight
It isn’t just the potential conflicts of interest. Think about the potential problems. If the Caymanian post holder becomes aware of something quite sensitive. There are a few potential issues.
If they are suitably connected, they may not bring it to light so as to not ruin the connection.
If they are not suitably connected they may not bring it to light so they don’t lose their post and many further career options. Imagine the blackballing you would get.
If they are not suitably connected and they do bring it to light, they will probably end up like other civil servants that step on the wrong toes and we will be looking for another person to fill the post.
The lack of Caymanians on the final list isn’t surprising. It is probably out of pure self interest, not for lack of qualifications or “being held down”.
1
0
This is a sensitive department , best yet let someone independent manage same. As a paper Caymanian I am for Caymanians entiitlement in certain positions however there are certain ones which is best suited for an ex-pat to avoid nepotism as Cayman is a small island and certain kind of rhetoric. Lets give the lady the respect she deserves remember she gave up working in her country to come the Cayman Islands to serve us all .
2
0
Good luck to her. She’s probably very bright. But did the Governor and Sophie Harris (why the hell was she on the panel?) point out to her the possible miseries of the job when, for example Bernie Bush, Kenneth Bryan or Ezzard don’t like what she is doing or she rules in favor of some gay or atheist person and Anthony goes apoplectic/apocalypse now again on us. The salary is good but life in Cayman can be very trying when “The Imbeciles” are after you.
0
0
I suspect it was political correctness that required one Caymanian to be on the shortlist. If there is in fact an argument that this person should have been given a chance the only way to justify this would be to publish his/her name. This SupraOmbudsman has a considerable range of responsibilities and I really wonder if a Caymanian has the experience and qualifications in this field.That is not to say however, that Ms Hermistion should not have a Caymanian Deputy who after sufficient experience in the position can take charge.
0
0
Congrats and welcome Ms Hermiston. Can you please find out why our premier is ignoring well thought out immigration laws and regulations and giving away the country of his people?
0
0
As a Caymanian I think somebody OUTSIDE of Cayman is suitable for dealing with law-enforcement complaints!
Congrats to Ms. Hermiston! May she serve our people well. ☺
20
0
Well let’s see how that is going to work out cause at the first sign of stepping on someone’s toes in regards to complaints which could lead to loss of future votes, things will just trail off in the sand……
2
2
Oh not another one with the better than us attitude.
5
13
Little inferiority complex there 2.00pm? Welcome Ms Hermiston! I suspect she is almost definitely better than us, she would not, I suspect, make Trump like statements such as yours.
0
0
I suspect you are right, but whilst there is no need for hate or prejudice, I think there are some legitimate questions as to why a Caymanian did not get the job. First, the fact that a Caymanan got as far as interview shortlist of 5 from 31 applications would indicate that the panel thought they were capable of doing the job, even though they thought this lady was the stronger candidate. Now if this was a private sector position, you would not be able to do that – you would have to employ the capable Caymanian even if there was a stronger, expat candidate. So why do these rules apply top the private sector but not government?
Second, why shouldn’t Caymanians occupy the principal positions in the social and administrative structure in their own land? Again, its not that the selection panel are saying Caymanians were not allowed – say because of conflicts, or lack of suitable experience – or that this is such a burning issue that the very best person for the job is needed. And you cannot even say it was the UK making sure that complaints are dealt with in a manner satisfactory to the FCO’s interest, or we would have seen a Brit appointed.
9
7
It’s not just down to qualifications. You have to sell yourself in an interview.
9
4
turning up on time goes a long way
0
0
Not according to the law (for the private sector). If they are qualified to do the job, don’t come across well, don’t fit with the team,or any other qualitative and subjective criteria based on what you think is best for the position. Cross the hurdle on a qualification basis, trump any expat no matter how much you prefer them. Not saying that is right or wrong – that’s a policy choice – but its the law, and I don’t understand why it only applies to the private sector. Something fundamentally rotten with government imposing standards of behaviour that hey then don’t have to apply to themselves.
0
0
Very nice! A how much??
0
0
Hello you guys, we have to be careful we are not allowing our sometimes justified concern at the way in which many Caymanians are treated to prejudge every case.
This is a very critical job and a prime pre-requisite is experience.
This person needs to set precedents and the groundwork for how this new office will function.
I doubt very much the Caymanian could have brought all the facets necessary to that scenario. And sometimes in our rush to Caymanise we select despite deficiencies.
I am all for Caymanisation and people must have the opportunity to learn and grow in their own country, but sometimes it can be downright painful to see what happens when we put someone in a job for which they are not ready.
I would suggest that the authorities in this case go back to that Caymanian and see if an arrangement could be put in place for a real period of real understudy of the principal. AND with an emphasis on REAL.
One of the problems sometimes with a green appointee is that often do not know that they do not know.
There are also issues with inefficiencies in executing roles at senior levels. And many actually come with no senior administrative experience, relevant or otherwise.
And unless these persons had some private sector experience, they would likekly cone with poor work ethic acquired in the civil service. Industriousness and conscientious application can be sadly lacking.
I am sad to say but it is truth!!
Hasten to say this is not true for all — but for sensitive senior, and especially new jobs, it is often a reality.
And yes I am a Caymanian.
Congrats to the new Ombudsman!
12
2
You of course are completely prejudging the experience, work record and work ethic of the Caymanian candidate without ANY knowledge of their qualifications. Some kind of weird self prejudice against your own countrymen. And of course you know the successful candidate backwards, right? You know she doesn’t have a poor work ethic even though she has been embedded in the civil sector for years. You assume the Caymanian is green and needs to study at the elbow of the wise parachuted in expat, but without any information on the subject other than one is Caymanian and one is a Canadian.
There is a word for people who form opinions on individuals based on their membership of a wider class rather than individual talent and behaviour. Its normally seen on CNS exercised against expats by Caymanians, or expats against Caymanians, but in this case its Caymanians against a Caymanian – but with the same lack of any basis in knowledge other than ethnicity and national origin. SMH. Its enough to make me want to join up with Whodatis!
0
0
Jotnar, in principle you are right but in relation to your first point you will be well aware of many qualified Caymanians seeking partnership in many law firms only to have been denied those opportunities in favor of expatriates, even though no-one denies the Caymanians were capable of performing that role. What happens in the public sector happens also in the private sector.
I nevertheless warmly congratulate the Ombudsman on her appointment and hope that she will be welcome and allowed to be effective in her role.
0
0
Let me start by saying that I am in no way anti-expat. I am pro-business and fully believe that business owners have the right to employ whomever they believe is suitable and qualified for posts whether Caymanian or not. However, members of the Government and public criticizes business owners for hiring expatriates they feel are suitably qualified yet they are not leading by example.
The one Caymanian was shortlisted but was beaten, why??
Another thing, a lot of members in The Government own their own businesses… I would love to see if their business employs 100% Caymanian.
Again, I am not anti-expat and I am not defending Caymanians… I am saying that Government shouldn’t be hypocritical.
18
3
So who was the Caymanian who was shortlisted?
6
4
Take a walk on the marl road and you will find out. A pretty good candidate I would say but maybe the ladies on the interview panel were looking for diversity which is one of the Governor’s interests we were told when she was appointed.
0
0
Why is that your business? If you are not personally qualified to do the job, what makes you think you are qualified to comment on another Caymanians ability to do so or not? Too much sticking your nose where it doesn’t belong.
0
0
Off you go, professional haters!
10
5
Wait for it, ready for the hate filled anti expat comments, why did an expat get this job and not a Caymanian? …… Go!
I feel sorry for her because she is in the public eye now and will be labelled as stealing a Caymanians job. Nice welcome huh.
30
10
The criticism will be deserved. Why only one Caymanian in the selection panel? Why bring someone all the way from Canada? Why pick someone wholly unknown? Why pick a workers’ compensation lawyer, when Cayman does not have that scheme? Where is her cv showing experience in all the other fields mentioned? In fact, where is her cv at all now that the pick has been announced? There is no reason for anyone to have any confidence in this totally opaque excercise.
12
12
The reasons to me are clear, and it is the same for AG posts and I would argue the courts…everyone knows everyone else here, there are interests within interests, potential blackmail threats and the job needs an independent person free from all that. There are probably no Caymanians here without that interest. Frankly until Cayman adopts full transparency at all levels, (and we are years away from that, if it ever happens) then there is every hope that this lady can show us the right path.
8
3
They may be clear to you, and you may be right, but when independence of all local links is not listed as a criterion for the job, or cited as a reason for the selection, I am afraid you are dealing in assumption and simply prove the point that the selection process is not open and transparent, even if you are right.
0
0
The reason an ex-pat got the job is because any suitably qualified Caymanian would have been hopelessly compromised by friends and family connections. Just look at a few of the current and recently-retired senior civil servants who are locals.
26
5
This is so sad but unfortunately it’s true. Neutrality is what we need here.
9
1
1.31 you are 100percent correct.
5
1
You know I really don’t buy this argument 1:31 pm. Training and professionalism can overcome this concern.
And by the way the expats soon have the same issue — they become part of a close knit expat community.
We all live in a small closely connected community.
Be careful we are not using this argument for yet another reason to keep Caymanians back.
7
7
That is the problem 2.46, a small closely connected community. Too close. Too incestuous. No ability to be independent.
0
0
nope, only yours so far.
1
1