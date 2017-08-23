Canadian secures job as supra-ombudsman

(CNS): Sandy Hermiston, the General Counsel for the Ombudsman and Public Interest Commissioner in Alberta, Canada, will be the Cayman Islands’ first-ever supra-ombudsman created under the Ombudsman Law, 2017. The Canadian lawyer beat out four other people who were shortlisted for the job, one of which, officials have confirmed, was a Caymanian. Hermiston will start in three weeks when the information and complaints commissioners’ offices will formally merge with a new independent police complaints unit under this new body, which will also soon include the data protection agency. She brings 27 years of public service to the role, officials said in a release announcing the appointment.

The merger of these government watchdogs has not been without its controversies and Hermiston will be taking up a job overseeing areas of diverse responsibility. On the one hand, she will be dealing with complaints about the civil service and the police, while on the other she will be managing public access to government information and the protection of the personal data it holds. She will also oversee the new whistleblower legislation, Government Information Services stated.

Hermiston’s duties will involve monitoring the public sector by investigating and arbitrating complaints made by the public against public bodies. The ombudsman’s remit, under the provisions of the law, will cover all government ministries, portfolios, departments and sections, statutory authorities and government companies. She will also act as the independent oversight body for the police by receiving and investigating complaints made by the public, pursuant to the Police (Complaints by the Public) Law, 2017.

Her appointment was made following a selection panel that convened last month which included Governor Helen Kilpatrick, Sophia Harris of Solomon Harris and Michael King, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman for England. In total, 31 applications were received for the post and five people were shortlisted for interview. One of those shortlisted included a Caymanian but officials have offered no explanation about why that individual fell short of making the grade for the country’s first-ever supra-watchdog boss.

“We are very pleased to have attracted a public servant with Ms Hermiston’s proven leadership skills,” said Kilpatrick. “She has a wide variety of experience of government oversight, including fairness, whistleblowing, freedom of information and complaints against professionals.”

Hermiston’s legal career includes work as the general counsel for the Appeals Commission for Alberta Workers’ Compensation and the corporate counsel of the Workers’ Compensation Board of the Northwest Territories.

“I look forward to working on behalf of the people of the Cayman Islands to help make a positive difference in their lives,” she said in the release. “I embrace the opportunity to lead this office through a period of change and expansion of its remit. These are exciting times.”

