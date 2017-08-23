Bus crash compounds morning traffic jam
(CNS): A public bus crashed into a wall in Lower Valley at around 7:44am, Wednesday, turning the back-to-school traffic commute into a nightmare for drivers coming into town from the Eastern Districts. Facebook was lit up with seething drivers stuck in long lines of traffic after the single-vehicle accident in which the police said the bus had crashed into the wall of a residential home at 2227 Shamrock Road. It appears the bus had veered onto the wrong side of the road into the oncoming lane of traffic. The two passengers who were in the bus along with the driver were not injured.
Although police began their inquiries at the traffic site they did not close the road. Nevertheless, the accident created havoc with the traffic as drivers sat in their stationary vehicles on the way to school and work.
The crash is now under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.
I drive in from Frank sound every morning and I am always surprised that there are not way more accidents from all the idiot moves I see. Passing on blind corners, tail gate to da max, no lights or brights on when its still dark. Backhoes with twenty cars in back going 20 in the 50 zone and bus drivers trolling for riders and pulling over half way on blind corners pretty much every morning. If the police wanted to give out tickets it would be sooo easy for them. But they don’t.
We either join the First World or we don’t on matters oroad use and Health and Safety. The Government needs to look at this area as a matter of urgency. Traffic laws with regards to the public transport system and heavy good vehicles need to be brought in and enforced. Trucks over a gross weight of 7.5 tonnes and public and also public buses should have a tachograph fitted and also a speed limiter fitted to a maximum of 30 mph. You cannot have a ‘wacky races’ approach to driving if you have a position of responsibility in the vehicle you are driving.
What I honestly don’t understand is why this Government or indeed any Government over the past years are reluctant to tackle this head on. You notice that not one Government minister to my knowledge has been proactive with regards to the fatal accident at the airport a few weeks back. Is there something I am missing here about the way Government handles vested interests.
It really is mind boggling how many drivers here run off the road, even our firemen do it on an empty runway, not to mention the police officer who was in charge of the Traffic Dept..
Driva!!! Don’t stop at all!
Dont even hitch
Ha I’m not surprised one bit, that same bus is always speeding and overtaking on bodden town roads every morning. Thankfully no one was injured. He needs to be taken off the road immediately.
Looks like he is already off the road, mate!!
Didn’t take long for a bus driver to crash again. smh. When will the police realize that they are careless drivers?
