Bus crash compounds morning traffic jam

(CNS): A public bus crashed into a wall in Lower Valley at around 7:44am, Wednesday, turning the back-to-school traffic commute into a nightmare for drivers coming into town from the Eastern Districts. Facebook was lit up with seething drivers stuck in long lines of traffic after the single-vehicle accident in which the police said the bus had crashed into the wall of a residential home at 2227 Shamrock Road. It appears the bus had veered onto the wrong side of the road into the oncoming lane of traffic. The two passengers who were in the bus along with the driver were not injured.

Although police began their inquiries at the traffic site they did not close the road. Nevertheless, the accident created havoc with the traffic as drivers sat in their stationary vehicles on the way to school and work.

The crash is now under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.

