Burglary suspect also charged over gun

(CNS): The 29-year-old man arrested early Wednesday morning in connection with a burglary at a Seven Mile Beach condo has also been charged with a gun-related offence. The man was chased by cops when he and a second man, understood to be still on the run, were caught climbing out of a window in the wake of a burglary-in-progress report.In addition to the burglary charge, the man is also facing a charge of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to resist arrest as well as a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

