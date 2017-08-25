Beautician charged over dodgy cosmetic injections

(CNS): A George Town woman who was giving cosmetic facial injections to other women without a licence has been charged with two counts of reckless and negligent acts after two of her clients had adverse reactions to the treatments. The 50-year-old woman was arrested in January but not charged until today (Friday 25 August) and is scheduled to attend court on 12 September. The police have not said what cosmetic procedure the woman was administering or described the adverse effects the victims suffered, but there are a number of beauty treatments now available that involve injections.

The police are urging people to consult the Health Practice Commission to confirm that a practitioner is licensed to practice in the Cayman Islands before receiving cosmetic procedures that involve injections. The Board can be reached at 946-2084, and licensed practitioners can be verified via their website here.

Anyone who may have information of relevance to this investigation should contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777.

Category: Crime, Police