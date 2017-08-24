Bar brawl lands man and woman in hospital

(CNS): Two women and two men were involved in a George Town bar room brawl that turned violent in the early hours of Thursday morning and landed one of the men and one of the women in hospital with serious injuries. Police said they were called to Bananas Bar on Eastern Avenue at around 3:00 this morning after a report of a disturbance involving a man with a machete. When they arrived officers spoke with complainants and witnesses and learned that a fight had begun between two women inside the bar and expanded to involve two men. During the course of these fights one woman was struck in the face with a bottle and a man was seriously injured in the hand.

The injured man and woman were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where they received treatment for their injuries. Police are continuing to investigate the incident and get to the bottom of what actually happened and they have not yet arrested any of the four people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News