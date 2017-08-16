Aunt dodges conviction for beating 7-year-old

(CNS): A George Town woman escaped a criminal record, Tuesday, after a magistrate agreed to a conditional discharge when the woman pleaded guilty to assault. The crown said she had beaten her seven-year-old nephew with a belt after he was sent home early from school for misbehaving. The court heard that the woman, who is a co-parent to her sister’s child, was attempting to discipline him because he was becoming exceptionally unruly at school and both women were concerned about him missing out on his education.

The woman claimed that when she ordered the boy to put out his hand, where she had planned to hit him with the belt, the child moved and instead she ended up striking him with the belt on his arm and back, causing bruises which were seen by teachers at school the next day. They then reported the injuries to the police.

Local defence attorney Denis Brady, who represented the woman, argued that she beat the child with good intentions and that it was “done with love as she did not want to see her nephew travelling down the path of delinquency with no checks on his behaviour”. However, she was remorseful and recognised that the use of a belt was wrong.

Since the incident, both she and the boy’s mother have taken parenting classes and reached out to the authorities for help with the child. It has finally been recognised that he has special needs and the sisters need help dealing with some of his problems. Brady explained that the boy’s father is not in his life but he sees him from time to time, bringing another child to the same school he attends which triggers his bad behaviour. Following the aunt’s arrest when he was removed from the home for the night, the child was also very distressed as he is very close to his aunt and his mother.

Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez said she appreciated the woman’s remorse, her closeness to the child and role she plays in his life. But describing what happened as a most unfortunate situation, she added that “a belt should not be used on a 7-year-old at all”.

Considering all of the circumstances, however, she accepted the recommendations made by the probation service. She discharged the woman without a conviction conditional on her attending counselling and other interventions as directed by probation, and to refrain from any further violence against the child over the next year.

