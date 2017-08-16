Aunt dodges conviction for beating 7-year-old
(CNS): A George Town woman escaped a criminal record, Tuesday, after a magistrate agreed to a conditional discharge when the woman pleaded guilty to assault. The crown said she had beaten her seven-year-old nephew with a belt after he was sent home early from school for misbehaving. The court heard that the woman, who is a co-parent to her sister’s child, was attempting to discipline him because he was becoming exceptionally unruly at school and both women were concerned about him missing out on his education.
The woman claimed that when she ordered the boy to put out his hand, where she had planned to hit him with the belt, the child moved and instead she ended up striking him with the belt on his arm and back, causing bruises which were seen by teachers at school the next day. They then reported the injuries to the police.
Local defence attorney Denis Brady, who represented the woman, argued that she beat the child with good intentions and that it was “done with love as she did not want to see her nephew travelling down the path of delinquency with no checks on his behaviour”. However, she was remorseful and recognised that the use of a belt was wrong.
Since the incident, both she and the boy’s mother have taken parenting classes and reached out to the authorities for help with the child. It has finally been recognised that he has special needs and the sisters need help dealing with some of his problems. Brady explained that the boy’s father is not in his life but he sees him from time to time, bringing another child to the same school he attends which triggers his bad behaviour. Following the aunt’s arrest when he was removed from the home for the night, the child was also very distressed as he is very close to his aunt and his mother.
Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez said she appreciated the woman’s remorse, her closeness to the child and role she plays in his life. But describing what happened as a most unfortunate situation, she added that “a belt should not be used on a 7-year-old at all”.
Considering all of the circumstances, however, she accepted the recommendations made by the probation service. She discharged the woman without a conviction conditional on her attending counselling and other interventions as directed by probation, and to refrain from any further violence against the child over the next year.
The only problem I have with this is the bruises. That’s too hard. Controlling yourself is important.
All of you advocating physical punishment, it may not be your fault for that opinion, but just a result of not being very smart. Go to Google Scholar and look at all the research between beatings and lower IQ’s.
Nearly all, maybe all, our criminals in Northward such as the Mandersons, Connor boys, Sheldon Brown, Julio Newball had the crap beaten out of them by one or both parents, step parent, etc. Did no use, in fact probably made it worse.
Somebody has to do the beating. If you do not beat your child when he is young so that he knows right from wrong; then he will beat you when he is older. one of you have to do the beating. Nothing is wrong with me. The first time I smoked ganja my granny beat me. I never smoked it again or hung out with those friends. Today, I am a decent citizen with a decent job and my friends (most of them), are in jail for stealing and selling drugs. Do the maths
Corporal punishment has always been a sensitive subject.
To me there is a big thick line between discipline and abuse.
When I was growing up, it was common for us to be strapped occasionally to keep us
in line when we misbehaved by teachers and parents alike, but we never considered it as abuse.
Nowadays I see children mouthing off their parents, daring them to beat them so they can call 911.Parents being arrested because they spanked their kids.
Yet if the kids are left undisciplined when they become delinquents, the parents are the first to be attacked and criticized.
So what is the solution? Time outs? Revocation of privileges? Talking? What does a parent do when these things do not work?
Before anyone starts attacking me, I am just asking for solutions and recommendations. I am not saying this parent was right or wrong, I am just stating situations as I see them.
I think the first thing to do is to understand your child’s needs. No one suddenly acts unruly or misbehave without a real reason or cause behind it. Oftentimes I hear children who are personally frustrated at their own shortcomings in school such as not having good grades or lack of friends which they then carry over to the home because they do not feel underappreciated. It’s the parent’s responsibility not just to discipline the child but understand their thoughts, feelings and needs.
Also when disciplining a child one needs to remember to be proportionate. You don’t instantly think of grabbing the belt if your child picks up something from the store when you told them not to. Different offences need different punishments/actions.
Finally, just listen to your child. I understand that it’s quick to get angry and frustrated at bad behavior but not giving your child the time of day to explain their own actions or feelings, doesn’t reinforce why what they have done is out of order rather that because they’re a child, anything and everything they do or say can be in disrepute.
New Caymanian – you have all rights to ask there questions. I would sure like to hear the solution. This is the problem with Cayman’s society. The system is designed to fail. All the problems with youth now and people can only blame the parents for not disciplining or showing their children a good up bringing. Does anyone one see this as a problem?
I used to get the belt from my father when it was a special need and I honestly do not believe it did me any harm. Since the authorities have taken over parenting responsibilities, these problems in the schools and homes have become out of control. Ask any older Caymanian if they learned good behaviour from their parents at the end of a strap and they will tell you a BIG YES! But alas, that is no more.
This is why you have kids riding dirt bikes in the street and becoming thugs.. with no fare of punishment from a young age why would you think they would listen as young adults or even as grown adults later in life.. this is a joke that an aunt or mother cannot beat there child there is a limit but this was explained that he moved. I can tell you many time I went to move and got the belt on my leg or arm. and it made me learn none the less, I never made the same error twice.. giving kids the idea that they can go to police for simple beating or teacher to report and officer to not think it was just punishment gone wrong.. there is a line but to carry aunt or mother to court for disciplining her child. Wake up Cayman.. there a reason that kids who grew up in the 80s or early 90s are not like kids now.. they lack discipline and parents are finding them self on edge if they can even disciplining them.. I have 5 and I will disciplining and even beat if it gets too far and if the day come I go to court for it I will stand firm my parents and extended family pushing me to do the right thing is why I am the person and respect others today.. I can’t stress there is a line to beating a child and abusing a child but come on Cayman take your head out the sand and if you keep following so many of the rules or ideas of other country then learn to live with the same issues and problems they have…
A very well thought out remedy. Sometimes It takes a village to raise a child. A lot of parents/ persons raising children world wide has no idea how to decipline an unruly child. It is not their faults-.they just don’t know. I trust that the social worker can really make an impact on this family.
I remember my aunt dealing with social work and well the story goes i saw a lady once make her kid kneel down in the front yard butt naked in Caymans 100 degree sunlight.. oh for a few hours. And they wonder why these kids are so pissed off these days none of you adults try to make it better you just hide behind Lies.
A judgement that appears reasonable (in a very difficult situation) until the last line “refrain from any further violence against the child over the next year”. Really Ms Hernandez? Is that really what you said. Stop for a year?????
Proverbs 13:24
He that spareth his rod hateth his son: but he that loveth him chasteneth him betimes.
Proverbs 22:15
Foolishness is bound in the heart of a child; but the rod of correction shall drive it far from him.
He’s 7 years old; unnecessary.
She should try talking to him and explaining her concerns and set an example.
Typical ignorance; he probably has learning disabilities and as such is being treated as a “problem child” at school. Parents and family members need to educate themselves on learning disabilities and disorders to be able to 1) identify if their child has one and 2) be able to deal with the issues which surround these types of learning disabilities. When you understand the challenges your child/nephew/niece etc. has then you are able to assist them in developing into a fully functional, independent and successful adult.
Beating a 7 year old is unnecessary. More love, less hate!
~Native~
hmmmm then we complain when these kids grow up to be thieves and robbers due to lack of discipline. I see say flog him if he needs it!
