Air arrivals heading for record-breaking year
(CNS Business): As the tourism sector passes the halfway mark for 2017 government officials are confident that the Cayman Islands will enjoy another record-breaking year as a destination for overnight visitors. If the numbers continue Cayman can expect to see at least 400,000 guests this year. Following the highest visitor arrivals for any April on record, the air arrivals for June, according to the latest government statistics, were up by almost 13% on the same month last year.
Category: Local News
Scrap the idea of a cruise port, it will be obsolete if it ever gets built. Instead we need better infrastructure to support the stay over tourists, spend the money on this. I hope that our politicos see what’s trending around the Caribbean and globe and not build a white elephant just to put their honourable name on it.
