Air arrivals heading for record-breaking year

(CNS Business): As the tourism sector passes the halfway mark for 2017 government officials are confident that the Cayman Islands will enjoy another record-breaking year as a destination for overnight visitors. If the numbers continue Cayman can expect to see at least 400,000 guests this year. Following the highest visitor arrivals for any April on record, the air arrivals for June, according to the latest government statistics, were up by almost 13% on the same month last year.

Read more and comment on CNS Business

Category: Local News