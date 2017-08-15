Over one third of applicants securing PR

(CNS): Immigration staff and relevant board members have now reviewed 146 applications for permanent residency from a backlog of more than 1,000 submissions made over at least the last three years with just over a third approved to date. According to the latest figures from the Department of Immigration, based on the work of both administrators as well as the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board, 53 people have received permanent residency in the last few months, while 37 were refused. Another 29% of applications have, however, been deferred to allow the applicants an opportunity to update their information which could pave the way for more people being approved.

Although the pace of work reviewing the applications has picked up, with almost 50 applications considered between 3 and 10 August, the sheer volume of the backlog means that since May only around 10% of the outstanding applications have been looked at.

This ongoing controversy continues to stir anger among locals who are concerned about the increase in overseas workers who will eventually become Caymanian and compete for jobs, while ex-pats are upset over the uncertainty regarding their employment and homes because of the extended wait to hear their fate.

Premier Alden McLaughlin, who includes immigration in his ministerial portfolios, has said that there will not be any mass grants of residency or status to address the problems created by the stalled process owing to weaknesses in the legislation. But he is also faced with a potential legal backlash as applicants pursue cases in the courts over the delay.

