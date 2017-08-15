Over one third of applicants securing PR
(CNS): Immigration staff and relevant board members have now reviewed 146 applications for permanent residency from a backlog of more than 1,000 submissions made over at least the last three years with just over a third approved to date. According to the latest figures from the Department of Immigration, based on the work of both administrators as well as the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board, 53 people have received permanent residency in the last few months, while 37 were refused. Another 29% of applications have, however, been deferred to allow the applicants an opportunity to update their information which could pave the way for more people being approved.
Although the pace of work reviewing the applications has picked up, with almost 50 applications considered between 3 and 10 August, the sheer volume of the backlog means that since May only around 10% of the outstanding applications have been looked at.
This ongoing controversy continues to stir anger among locals who are concerned about the increase in overseas workers who will eventually become Caymanian and compete for jobs, while ex-pats are upset over the uncertainty regarding their employment and homes because of the extended wait to hear their fate.
Premier Alden McLaughlin, who includes immigration in his ministerial portfolios, has said that there will not be any mass grants of residency or status to address the problems created by the stalled process owing to weaknesses in the legislation. But he is also faced with a potential legal backlash as applicants pursue cases in the courts over the delay.
See the latest PR statistics from the Immigration Department in the CNS Library
Category: Immigration
Well I never thought I would say this but we need Big Mac to form a coalition with independents and get Alden out of there….Alden seems to be totally clueless about the damage he is doing with his lenient work permits and now what I’m sure will be at least 500 new PR’s with family.
0
0
Not a country. Not even close.
4
0
CNS – I believe so far 53 have been granted and 37 denied. There have been a large number of deferrals, but that may be no indication of the likely outcome. It seems to me that of the applications decided, more than two thirds of applicants are being granted PR (so far).
5
1
The Caymanians elect the government, (not the expats whose permits are under review). Those elected to government are Caymanians. People in immigration dept. are Caymanians. So if things are not working, look to the Caymanians and stop blaming the expats.
My PR application is under review. I just want to work, earn a living, save a bit for my future. I just happen to be doing it in Cayman right now because there is work available and same as I have done in 6 other countries. I don’t want to live here forever, I don’t want to buy a house. The only reason I am applying for PR is because your Government told me I had to!
I completely understand that there are unemployed Caymanians, and if one of them can do my job, they can have it. But it is not my responsibility to track down that Caymanian, ask them about their experience, skills and when are they available to start. It is the Government’s job to do that. And to identify the true % of unemployed but available persons and to identify how to get them job ready. And to be forward thinking in terms of educating all Caymanian kids to be employable in the future.
But in the meantime if the Caymanians are not happy with this whole process, stop inciting hate (because guess what! you need all the expats you have here right now as there just is simply not enough Caymanians to run the country in its current form) and instead put the pressure on your GOV and your ministers to identify how to get all Caymanians working.
And please understand that if 2500 leave because of the pensions, and 1100 leave because of the PR process, and another 2000 leave because they are so sick of listening to nasty Caymanians blaming everyone else… then there will be less money in circulation,(bars, restaurants, tourism due to visiting family and friends, supermarkets, gas, Caymanian properties with no renters etc.) and less opportunities to put the “true unemployed Caymanians” to work.
46
5
Most normal expats I talk to in the finance sector, even those with status who are not filth rich, all state that when they retire they will head home, because it is so outrageously expensive to live here, especially for healthcare, and they can live like kings in certain parts of Europe for much less than it would cost here…so I suspect when certain elements target expats, they are not targeting the Financial service sector. I suspect its is aimed at one or two ethnic groups….
7
2
We are a colony! We are controlled. When we go can think for our selves then you can hold us Caymanians responsible! We do not have the final say! We are a colony.
0
0
Of course they are stirred up, and your headline doesn’t help…had you written two thirds had not been granted PR (yet) then it would read better to Caymanians, and still be true. However your points are all valid, and what it really means, if we are to avoid a major issue at some point, is that CIG need to explain how this all works, the fees, how immigration works, what it is doing to improve, how the world works in general (such as you cannot be the boss if you are wholly unqualified to be so and being Caymanian is not a qualification)and to come up with vocational training for those Caymanians who want to work in a trade. The views held by some on here do not reflect the reality..expats are being blamed for all issues, when it is mostly nothing to do with them. Most expats wish to contribute to society however are beginning to feel marginalized from the constant and frankly idiotic attacks on them, including (amongst others) the new pension law.
We all need to tone it down a bit and talk to each other, and more importantly listen to each other. If the pot keeps getting stirred the consequences could be appalling for all.
37
3
Excellent comment. One Love
13
1
And more are applying every day…Alden you need to fix YOUR (liberal work permits, abandoned roll-over) mess before you give away the entire country.
15
24
you are 3 decades too late !
0
0