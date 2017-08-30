9/10 jobs held by locals in bulk of CIG

(CNS): Acting Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon has revealed that, with the exception of four agencies, almost nine out of ten civil servants are Caymanians. While the entire civil service is made up of just under 75% local workers, just four departments still have relatively high overseas recruitment, bringing down the overall figure, which in the bulk of core government’s departments and agencies is running close to 90%, she said. Answering a question Friday in the Legislative Assembly about government’s use of the National Workforce Development Agency to recruit staff, McField-Nixon highlighted government’s success in attracting and retaining local workers.

Alva Suckoo, the opposition member for Newlands, had asked the deputy governor if all civil service vacancies were now being listed through the NWDA jobs data base. Standing in for Franz Manderson, McField-Nixon revealed that this is not mandatory. However, she noted that growing numbers of agencies in government are using the portal directly and all jobs in government are advertised on its own recruitment website and on the e-service website, which are linked to the NWDA job portal as well.

At present, there are around 30 diverse vacancies in government, all open to locals, ranging from a trainee investigator for the Anti-Corruption Commission to a director for the Sunrise Centre.

The acting DG said the most obvious manifestation that government was committed to seeking out and attracting Caymanians workers was the numbers. Across government, almost three-quarters of public sector workers are Caymanian. But if the RCIPS, the prison service, education and family services — the departments with the highest number of overseas recruits — were not included, 87%, or nearly nine out of ten workers, are local. McField-Nixon said that government continues to do as much as it can to attract and employ local people.

She said that the civil service will be “in from the ground up” as government moves to review and reshape the immigration department to divide the labour and work permit sections. McField-Nixon said she was expecting the portfolio to be directly involved in the consultation as that new department takes shape.

Although the percentage of locals working for government is much higher when compared to the levels in the private sector, where only a few organisations can brag of a near 75% local workforce, there are still concerns about the senior jobs and succession planning.

Several of government’s key agencies are still headed up by overseas senior staff. One of the most controversial issues over the last few years was the hiring of an overseas chief fire officer for the first time. The Cayman Islands Fire Service is one public agency where the staff is well over 90% local, but the failures in succession planning meant that when the top job became vacant, there was no one in the management team who had the requisite qualification to fill the chief’s job.

