65lb ganja haul seized by West Bay cops
(CNS): Around 65lbs has been seized by police following a drug bust at a house in the Mount Pleasant area of West Bay. The police raided a house on Sunday morning along with officers from the customs and immigration departments. The police gave no other details of the raid and made no mention of any arrests but said an investigation was underway.
They cant solve serious crime or win simple cases but man they are eliminating the local competitors of they brethren who control the growing packaging transportation/Smuggling and distribution. Caymanians are surely but slowly being cut out and off from the drug business whilst others florishing houses, land, businesses tings ago whan for mista biggs eh Cayman. The imported help is doing a real number on the local drugsman and now the local numbers man too eh??
Damn! I just saved enough for my next purchase.
This what they want so they got it’ll.growing here in east end and Bodden town
Do they want a pat on the back? How about busting some crack dens! Leave the weed man alone!
Did they find any immigration officers there?.
..or customs officers?
Don’t think there’s any need of sarcasm do you?
Well done RCIPS!! This is what we need, to get the scum off the streets. I congratulate you all the way from the UK in doing your utmost in combating the ever increasing crime in Cayman. I know how difficult it is because I have been in your shoes and that was when Cayman only had half the crime it has now. I remember all the good Officers I worked with, some still in place with you all. You are all doing good and don’t let anyone tell you different to reduce your moral. Rome wasn’t built in a day!
Its hardly getting the scum off the streets – they didn’t arrest anyone.
How can you make such a statement, be honest an say it like it is.
Scum? I’d rather see civilians relaxing and smiling than staggering through the streets intoxicated by alcohol. Righteous asshole.
