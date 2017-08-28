banner ad

65lb ganja haul seized by West Bay cops

| 28/08/2017 | 10 Comments
Cayman News Service

Ganja found in Mount Pleasant, West Bay, 27 August 2017

(CNS): Around 65lbs has been seized by police following a drug bust at a house in the Mount Pleasant area of West Bay. The police raided a house on Sunday morning along with officers from the customs and immigration departments. The police gave no other details of the raid and made no mention of any arrests but said an investigation was underway.

 

 

 

Tags:

Category: Crime, Police

Comments (10)

  1. Big Bout Ya says:
    29/08/2017 at 9:34 am

    They cant solve serious crime or win simple cases but man they are eliminating the local competitors of they brethren who control the growing packaging transportation/Smuggling and distribution. Caymanians are surely but slowly being cut out and off from the drug business whilst others florishing houses, land, businesses tings ago whan for mista biggs eh Cayman. The imported help is doing a real number on the local drugsman and now the local numbers man too eh??




  2. Anonymous says:
    29/08/2017 at 7:23 am

    Damn! I just saved enough for my next purchase.




  3. Anonymous says:
    28/08/2017 at 10:25 pm

    This what they want so they got it’ll.growing here in east end and Bodden town




  4. Anonymous says:
    28/08/2017 at 5:56 pm

    Do they want a pat on the back? How about busting some crack dens! Leave the weed man alone!




  5. Veritas says:
    28/08/2017 at 5:13 pm

    Did they find any immigration officers there?.




    • Anonymous says:
      28/08/2017 at 11:36 pm

      ..or customs officers?




    • Anonymous says:
      29/08/2017 at 4:47 am

      Don’t think there’s any need of sarcasm do you?
      Well done RCIPS!! This is what we need, to get the scum off the streets. I congratulate you all the way from the UK in doing your utmost in combating the ever increasing crime in Cayman. I know how difficult it is because I have been in your shoes and that was when Cayman only had half the crime it has now. I remember all the good Officers I worked with, some still in place with you all. You are all doing good and don’t let anyone tell you different to reduce your moral. Rome wasn’t built in a day!




