West Bay man charged following raid

(CNS): The police have charged a local man with ten firearms and drugs offences following a raid last week at his West Bay home, where they recovered four firearms and ammunition as well as cash and drugs. The 40-year-old man was charged over the weekend with four counts of possessing an unlicensed firearm in relation to two handguns and two air pistols and was due to appear in court Monday.

He was also charged with two counts relating to possessing ammunition and another charge for possessing the component of a firearm.

In addition to the gun offences, the man was also charged with possession of ganja with intent to supply, possession of drug utensils and possession of criminal property, which is understood to relate to the cash seized during the bust.

