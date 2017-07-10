US Brac resident arrested over illegal guns

(CNS): A 52-year-old American man was arrested by customs officers on Cayman Brac after they found a large quantity of ammunition in a shipping container with his personal belongings, and a later search at his residence on the Brac turned up two unlicensed guns. Customs officials said the US national did not declare the weapons and ammunition to customs and the owner had no firearms import permit.

The bullets were recovered during an inspection of the shipping container when it arrived on the Brac.

Acting Collector of Customs Jeff Jackson thanked the Sister Island officers for their collaborative approach in the case and said it was consistent with the policy of both Collector of Customs Charles Clifford and Police Commissioner Derek Bryne “to promote and facilitate joint operations by our two agencies”.

Assistant Collector Tina Campbell added, “The Customs Department continues to remind the public that it is a very serious offence to unlawfully possess or import any firearm or ammunition. We ask that any member of the public who has information regarding this matter or relating to these types of offences or other crimes, not to hesitate to contact the Customs Department.”

The investigation continues by the Customs Narcotics Enforcement Team in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac Customs.

The suspect has not yet been charged.

Category: Crime, Customs, Police