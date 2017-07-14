Two more receive PR from application backlog

(CNS): Two more applicants received permanent residency this week, according to the latest figures released by government, as the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board inches through a backlog of more than 900 applications. Since the board resumed its work on the stalled PR applications in May, it has reviewed just 43 files and granted PR to ten applicants.

Of the ten applications the board reviewed this week, two were approved, three were refused, two were deferred for more information and one was not reviewed because the application was made after the eight year deadline. Two more applications were withdrawn by the applicants.

There has been public concern about the backlog and whether it could ultimately lead to a mass grant of permanent residency rights. There is significant speculation that anyone who has been living consistently in Cayman for ten years or more who is refused residency could challenge the decision in the courts. If they won, and many lawyers seem extremely confident they would, it could set legal precedent and result in another mass status grant.

The premier has stated that there will be no mass grants, and since May the board has refused thirteen applications. Given that officials have said the applications are being considered in the order they were made, with the oldest first, all thirteen must have been resident for more than 10 years.

So far, no one has filed a legal challenge or requested a judicial review of the recent refusals made by the board. While there are around seven legal challenges relating to the delay in the consideration of the applications, the refusals have not yet triggered any court action.

However, it is likely that the applicants who have ben refused PR do not have the means to pay for attorneys, but they may be waiting for the opportunity to join a class action or for someone with the means to win a case.

Current Numbers of Permanent Residency Applications Reviewed by the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency (CSPR) Board

Thursday, 11 May 2017 Thursday, 22 June 2017 Thursday, 29 June 2017 Thursday, 6 July 2017 Thursday, 13 July 2017 Number of PR applications considered by the CSPR Board: 2 10 10 11 10 Number of PR applications approved: 2 1 2 3 2 Number of PR applications refused: 0 5 4 1 3 Number of PR applications deferred: 0 2 4 5 2 Number of PR applications withdrawn by applicant: 0 2 0 1 1 No power (meaning applicant applied after the 9 year deadline): 0 0 0 1 2

