Tour boat captains come to rescue

(CNS): Five adults and one child were all returned safely to shore at the weekend following a coordinated rescue of a sinking boat in the North Sound by local tour boat captains and the police. When an 18ft Striper that was heading to Safe Haven from the Sandbar hit engine trouble in the middle of the Sound and began taking on water Saturday evening, one of the people on board called 911 and raised the alarm.

Officers from the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit were mobilized from the marine base at around 7pm, but the helicopter was first on the scene, and with the help of the Port Authority, which sent VHF hails to vessels in the area near the sinking boat, they were able to make contact with some captains who came to the rescue.

A Pontoon boat responded first and it diverted toward the troubled vessel, followed by a second tour boat captain, who took his boat to the location and helped tow the troubled vessel toward the West Bay Yacht Club. When the police boat, the Typhoon, came alongside the boats, they were just outside the Yacht Club channel, and marine officers confirmed that all on board the boat that had been in distress were safe and did not require medical attention.

“We would like to acknowledge the quick response of boat captain Mike Nelson of Blue Horizon and boat captain Justin Rankine of Trouble to the area and thank them for the assistance they rendered,” said Chief Inspector Brad Ebanks, Head of Specialist Support Operations. “Both of these vessels are commercial tourist vessels that were engaged in charters at the time with paying patrons, but their captains did not hesitate to help others in need, even though this put them off schedule. They demonstrated that the safety of life at sea is paramount and is a shared responsibility.”

