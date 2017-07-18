The state of healthcare in Cayman

Anonymous writes: We can only pray that Mr Seymour (the new health minister) takes time to educate on the healthcare industry. The HSA is a good facility and with the correct funding, capital and foresight has the ability to be excellent. Being a health minister is a monumental job and his decisions affect outcomes and ultimately people’s lives.

If you take a holistic overview of healthcare in general, one must consider that when a society is provided with accessible, affordable patient-focused healthcare, it creates health and well-being, resulting in a more productive society. Bottom line is healthy people work and are productive.

Cayman is riddled with obesity, diabetes, hypertension, renal disease, cancer and a host of other debilitating and expensive diseases. An alarming amount of citizens’ only access to healthcare is the emergency room. Combine this with people who do not have insurance and others who have inadequate insurance, ultimately creating havoc and debt within the hospital system.

Debt within a healthcare system results in budget cuts, high nursing ratios, inadequate services, high readmission rates, equipment issues, poor patient follow-through. It also creates poor moral and inadvertently unsafe practices.

The only companies in the healthcare industry prospering in Cayman are the insurance companies, who find every excuse not to pay the already ridiculously low gazetted fees and charge astronomical premiums for limited healthcare access. Let’s not forget their ability to deny claims at will.

Taking what we know, the fixes are not quick, easy or cheap. Fixing the system needs to be a priority. Cayman deserves the best. We first need to look at the insurance industry. Make it affordable, providing equitable coverages for all, focusing on preventive medicine. Also, government needs to adjust fees so healthcare facilities can afford to do business.

The hospital needs to focus on health maintenance. It needs an urgent care system for non-acute emergencies and GP physicians with assigned patients to better track individuals’ health. It needs dedicated nurses and mid-level providers to support the GP physicians in follow-up care. It needs patient navigators, social workers to keep track of patients needs.

We need to provide better aftercare for medically needy patients, with discharge planning starting at day one of admission. We need a rehabilitation facility to provide services to focus on getting people well and functioning to their fullest potential. The need to practice initiatives to facilitate communication among providers and pharmacies is crucial to reduce cost and to provide cohesive care.

There needs to be patient-focused clinics for patients with hypertension, obesity and diabetes, with a primary focus on prevention, education and medication compliance. It needs an additional ambulances to provide timely and consistent care to the ill and injured, and a fleet and equipment that promotes safety for the providers and citizens of Cayman. The list could go on for pages.

Hopefully, Mr Seymour will take healthcare a bit more seriously than his campaign promises, which were downright childish and self-serving. He has been given a great opportunity a make a difficult situation better. He has the opportunity to make great strides towards a healthier more productive Cayman.

So, one must ask Mr, Seymour: Are you up for the challenge?

Prove all your naysayers wrong and get it right. Lives depend on your actions!

This comment was posted in response to Health minister aiming for ‘adequate’ cover

