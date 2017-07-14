The question of tradition versus equal suffrage

(CNS): The recently published report by the Commonwealth mission of independent election observers has made a number of recommendations, one of which is the need to look at the number of voters in the constituencies in the eastern districts. This stems from the significant disparity of the four most eastern single-member districts on Grand Cayman. In North Side and East End there are around 700 voters, while Bodden Town East and Bodden Town West are the largest two constituencies on the island.

The constituencies on the Sister Islands are also very small but it is enshrined in the Constitution that Cayman Brac and Little Cayman must have two members in the Legislative Assembly and it would require a referendum to achieve equity with the majority of seats in Grand Cayman.

However, the matter of the eastern constituencies is down to tradition and the strong sentiment expressed by the voters in EE and NS during the 2015 Electoral Boundary Commission public consultation.

The question that remains for government and the people is whether tradition and historical boundaries should trump inequities in representation. Is it OK for 1,600 plus voters to have one MLA between them when their near neighbours have a ratio of less than half that?

Bodden Town is the fastest growing district and the constituencies within its boundaries are already home to some of the largest in terms of voter numbers. But the two largest constituencies geographically are also the smallest in terms of headcount on Grand Cayman, and both border Bodden Town East, raising the possibility of creating more equitable constituencies by pushing the boundaries of both East End and North Side into that constituency.

This could then create a domino effect on Bodden Town to create a more equitable political landscape across Grand Cayman all the way into George Town.

While the voters of North Side and East End are vehemently opposed to merging their constituencies, they may be more supportive of redrawing the map so that they absorb in parts of Bodden Town East and push the western boundary of that constituency into BTW.



Dwayne Seymour, who won the BTE seat as an independent candidate, has been appointed as the health minister in the PPM’s coalition government. So, in addition to his job at the helm of one of the largest and most complex ministries, he has the largest number of constituents to represent.

Meanwhile, Ezzard Miller and Arden McLean have the least number of people to represent and they are sitting on the opposition benches. Chris Saunders, the representative for Bodden Town West, has the second largest number of voters to watch out for, but as an opposition member his only role other than taking care of his constituents’ needs is to act as a spokesperson on financial matters.

The obvious inequities in representation is stirring debate over whether boundary lines should be amended. Take the CNS poll below to let your views be known.



