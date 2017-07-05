Teenage cyclist injured after hitting car

(CNS): A 14-year-old boy sustained head and body injuries when he rode into a car Tuesday afternoon and was knocked from his bicycle. Emergency services were called to the scene just before 4:30pm yesterday after the bicycle collided with a Honda Fit on Northward Road. The teenager had exited Poplar Street and run into the side of the Honda driving on the main road.

He was transported to the George Town hospital, where he is being treated for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police confirmed that the driver of the Honda remained on the scene after the collision and provided information to the police officers and paramedics who responded to the 911 call.

