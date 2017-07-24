Teen was riding stolen bike

(CNS): The 15-year-old boy who was badly injured in a smash near the Lighthouse Restaurant in the early hours of Saturday morning was riding one of two dirt bikes stolen from Frenchmans Drive, Bodden Town, not far from where the crash happened, police have said. The 2008 green Kawasaki KLX 450cc was reported stolen to police on Saturday evening.

Police said they are still looking for the smaller bike, a 2008 green Kawasaki KLX 140cc, which they believe was taken at the same time.

Meanwhile, a black 2001 KTM#640 motorcycle stolen from Glen Dale Drive, off South Church Street, just after 1:40 Saturday morning, 15 July, was recovered by police at the weekend. No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about stolen bikes is asked to call 911 or the Bodden Town Police Station on 947 2220.

