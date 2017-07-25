Spliff-rolling driver gets 4 years for fatal crash

(CNS): Antonio Kelly (21), who admitted rolling a spliff while driving at around 85mph before crashing a car and killing his passenger, was handed a four year jail term Tuesday. Kelly was driving Jordan Ebanks’ car when he lost control on Old Robin Road in early hours of 17 November 2013. Kelly will be serving the four years on top of an eight year sentence he received for his part in an armed robbery at a nail salon in 2015.

As Justice Charles Quin handed Kelly a total sentence of twelve years for his part in the nail shop heist and causing the death of Ebanks (23) through careless driving, he said the cases were unrelated in any way, so Kelly would serve the sentences consecutively. The judge did, however, run a number of other shorter terms for burglaries and handling charges concurrently with the eight year sentence for the robbery.

Kelly was just 18 years old when he crashed the car in which Ebanks was killed instantly. The judge said that Kelly did not have a driver’s license when he offered to drive Ebanks’ car and take him home. The court heard that Ebanks had been drinking and did not want to drive his new car because he was over the limit.

However, after he was arrested and charged, Kelly admitted that he had been smoking ganja. After he pleaded guilty to careless driving he also told police that he had been trying to roll a spliff when he lost control and crashed the car.

Justice Quin said it was hard to imagine a more serious case of causing death by careless driving and that Kelly had shown total disregard for the 30mph limit on the stretch of road where the smash happened. He said it was incredible to believe he was rolling a spliff while driving at 85mph, noting that no one should be driving at that speed anywhere in Cayman. He said it was “terrifyingly excessive”, as he gave Kelly a five year jail term, which he cut to four because of his eventual admission.

The judge spoke of Kelly’s very troubled upbringing and the violent abuse he suffered at the hands of a drunken stepfather. The court heard that from 11 years old, Kelly had begun smoking ganja, and although he had been diagnosed with serious mental health problems, he had never been treated. From the age of 13 he was sucked into the criminal justice system and had been in care or prison on and off ever since.

Justice Quin also spoke about the tragic loss of Ebanks for his family members, who, the court heard via a victim impact statement, had all been devastated by his death.

The judge questioned why the director of public prosecutions had charged Kelly with causing death by careless rather than dangerous driving, given the circumstances of the case. But Deputy DPP Patrick Moran explained that Kelly had initially claimed that Ebanks had tried to grab the wheel of the car just before the smash, and had therefore been charged with the lesser offence. It was not until the plea had been accepted that Kelly admitted that he was not concentrating because he was rolling a spliff.

