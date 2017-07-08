Security firm thief to serve over 4 years in jail

(CNS): Patti Jane Ebanks (51), the former financial controller at The Security Centre Ltd, was given a six-year sentence for stealing more than CI$420,000 from her employers over a three and half year period, but her sentence was reduced by 30% for her eventual admission, giving her a term of four years and two months behind bars. At the sentence hearing on Friday, Justice Charles Quin pointed to a long list of aggravating factors but also acknowledged Ebanks’ mental health and alcohol addiction.

He said that such reasons are usually put forward in cases of theft where offenders steal large amounts of money, and pointed to a similar case where a pension fund manager stole from the Chamber of Commerce to feed a cocaine habit. But in the end, he said, “the common thread is often greed”.

Ebanks was accused of stealing the cash from her bosses using the petty cash system, starting in 2010. The judge said she had breached her position of trust with her sustained dishonesty, enlisted others who knew nothing of her crime to help, duped people into signing cheques, forged signatures and concealed the losses to the firm in her reports to the board.

The court heard during the sentencing process that she began stealing when her long-time alcohol addiction reemerged, along with her mental health challenges. She also became addicted to online shopping, which spiralled out of control and led to her offending.

Ebanks eventually admitted her crimes on the morning of her trial. Originally she had been accused of stealing nearly US$1 million, but when the case was reviewed and the crown changed the charges to just the one count of theft, she pleaded guilty. As a result, the visiting judge who had been due to hear the case directed that the court would still consider a substantial credit on her sentence, despite the eleventh hour admissions.

Justice Quin said he was honouring his fellow judge’s commitment but it was not a precedent, as he reminded offenders that a guilty plea must come at the earliest genuine opportunity to ensure they received the maximum one-third credit.

Category: Courts, Crime